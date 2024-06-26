Pepe Unchained ICO Explodes With $150K Raised In Minutes, New Layer 2 Meme Coin To Watch

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

A brand new Pepe-themed meme coin by itself Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain simply launched this week referred to as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), taking in over $150,000 in investments inside minutes.

Pepe Unchained has now raised over $220,000 as meme coin followers bundle in to reap the benefits of nearly unheard-of staking rewards of over 20,000% APY, alongside decrease charges and 100x quicker speeds for anybody transacting with $PEPU than its main ERC-20 meme coin opponents.

There are simply over 3 days left to buy $PEPU on the lowest attainable worth of a fraction of a cent ($0.008) earlier than the presale strikes on to the subsequent spherical. Meaning those that purchase in now get the token on the lowest attainable presale worth.

Past the ICO, the token’s probably itemizing on exchanges might smash the ceiling on its potential appreciation, so for many who are curious, there could by no means be a greater time to purchase in, whereas an preliminary funding of $100 luggage 12,500 $PEPU.

Learn on to learn the way Pepe’s new Layer 2 token is rewarding its holders with extra than simply laughs and speculative potential.

You Already Know Pepe, Now Meet Him Unchained

The unique Pepe (ticker: $PEPE) is the third-biggest meme coin in crypto with a market cap approaching $5 billion.

Pepe’s avatar was established about 4 years earlier than Bitcoin dropped in 2009 and gave the world crypto. He was initially a personality within the webcomic Boy’s Membership, designed by Max Furie and he was recognized for his catchphrase “feels good, man”.

The anthropomorphic frog then went on to turn into the star of memes, and even appeared within the 2019–2020 Hong Kong protests. Since $PEPE’s launch, different tokens impressed by Furie’s comedian have dropped however none loved fairly the identical success.

Nonetheless, the capitalization energy of the webcomic has attracted billions of {dollars}. The lately launched Brett coin ($BRETT) corners $1.5 billion of the market whereas $PEPE imitator $PEPECOIN’s market cap approaches half a billion in the present day.

Clearly, the enchantment of those viral cash lies of their potential to blow sky-high. When you had purchased $PEPE one yr in the past in the present day, your stash can be up 1,100%. $BRETT holders that purchased in 30 days in the past are up practically 200%. In the meantime, diamond-handed $PEPECOIN HODLers are up an eye-watering 8,861% from this time final yr.

So what units $PEPU other than the three Boy’s Membership stalwarts? Nicely, to start with, you don’t even want to carry on for pricey life (HODL) to reap the benefits of its blistering returns, due to a proprietary Pepe Unchained Ethereum Layer 2 that presently presents stakers over 20,000% APY.

A Nearer Look At $PEPU’s Layer 2 Capabilities And Tokenomics

Pepe Unchained presents the primary Pepe token to run by itself proprietary Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

Ethereum is probably the most commercially necessary blockchain proper now. That is due to a large neighborhood of utility builders and shoppers who’ve collectively made the community the primary blockchain for decentralized finance (DeFi).

Nevertheless, Ethereum just isn’t with out its issues. It could possibly presently solely course of about 15 transactions per second (tps) which leads to excessive community congestion and bigger transaction charges.

To unravel this bottleneck, many Layer 2 protocols have been created. Layer 2s sit on high of the principle Ethereum community and course of transactions independently on a facet chain, earlier than including them to the Layer 1 blockchain ledger.

Well-known Layer 2s embrace the Polygon community, represented by its native $MATIC token, which has a most recorded 429 tps, alongside Arbitrum ($ARB), which has posted excessive speeds of 598 tps.

Collectively, tokens underlying Layer 2 protocols have amassed a market cap of $22 billion.

Now Pepe Unchained, or $PEPU, is the primary meme coin to make the most of this know-how to present its holders a extra attractive worth proposition than any standard-issue meme coin. It’s 100 occasions faster and cheaper to transact with than Ethereum, and due to the improved scalability, which offloads work from the principle chain, Pepe Unchained presents $PEPU stakers far larger rewards than Layer 1 meme coin counterparts.

The challenge arrives with a devoted block explorer to see all transactions on the Layer 2. It additionally presents immediate and low-cost bridging between Pepe Unchained and Ethereum’s Layer 1.

In line with the challenge’s whitepaper, a fifth of the availability of 8 billion $PEPU is allotted to the presale, with a hefty 30% going in the direction of staking. One other fifth is earmarked for the token’s advertising and marketing, whereas the remaining 30% is cut up equally between DEX liquidity, challenge improvement and the Pepe Unchained Layer 2 treasury.

Received FOMO? Study extra about Pepe Unchained from the challenge’s official X and Telegram accounts.

Be part of the Pepe Unchained presale now over on the official web site.

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Sport Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io