Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Surges 7%, But Experts Say This Layer-2 PEPE Might Be The Best Meme Coin To Buy Now

The Pepe worth has pumped 7% prior to now 24 hours to commerce at $0.000009631 as if 12:30 a.m. EST on a 68% surge in buying and selling quantity to $1.09 billion.

Pepe Value Outlook: Bullish Pennant Alerts A Bull Rally Forward

The Pepe worth remains to be buying and selling in a downtrend from its all-time excessive at $0.00001064, however there are promising indicators of a possible restoration throughout the bearish channel sample, suggesting that Pepe’s optimistic development might proceed.

Pepe is rebounding from the channel’s decrease trendline, forming a robust help zone at $0.00000863 and serving to the bulls provoke a rally.

This upward motion is fueled by decided bulls aiming to push the value above the channel’s higher trendline and provoke a bull run.

PEPEUSDT Evaluation (Supply: Tradingview)

At current, the value is buying and selling low the 50 easy shifting common (SMA) however stays comparatively above the 200 SMA, which marks a big growth and presumably heralds the onset of a bullish rally. This uptrend is especially noticeable across the 50 SMA, suggesting heightened purchaser engagement and rising market optimism.

Moreover, the MACD (Transferring Common Convergence Divergence) displays a beneficial positioning above the impartial degree, with the blue line’s current crossover above the orange sign line. The histogram, which displays the distinction between the MACD and its sign line, signifies optimistic momentum, showcasing a bullish sentiment prevailing out there.

The Relative Energy Index (RSI) is bouncing again from the 40 mark, indicating a current interval of downward strain. Nonetheless, it has climbed to the midpoint at 50.

This surge in RSI worth suggests robust momentum pushed by a notable inflow of shopping for exercise. Such a development might push the RSI into overbought territory quickly, highlighting the potential for heightened market enthusiasm and a sustained uptrend in worth.

Pepe Value Bulls Poised to Reclaim Its All-Time Excessive

The bearish channel sample means that the continued upward development might proceed, pushing the value to even larger heights. If the value breaks above the channel’s higher trendline, it might empower consumers to problem the resistance degree set by the earlier all-time excessive of $0.00001719, with an formidable goal of reaching a brand new peak at $0.00002025.

However, if sellers take management of the market, we’d see a downtrend under the channel. On this situation, the value might decline to round $0.00000570, reflecting a short lived pullback earlier than a possible resurgence in bullish momentum.

Is This New ICO Pepe On Steroids?

PEPE’s bullish outlook is totally matched by sentiment round a brand new meme coin presale referred to as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), which has already raised over $3.6 million in funding.

We’ve hit one other milestone! $3.5M raised! Pepe’s blockchain journey is unstoppable. Thanks on your superb help. One of the best is but to come back! 🐸🚀 pic.twitter.com/IPpMBPGg5z — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 14, 2024

PEPU comes with its personal native Layer 2 community that provides distinctive velocity, scalability, and far decrease charges, with transactions which can be 100 occasions sooner than most Ethereum-based meme cash. PEPU additionally features a blockchain explorer, significantly enhancing its transaction transparency.

Pepe’s taking blockchain to new heights! SpiderPepe hanging from the ceiling and able to drop one thing massive 🕸️🐸 pic.twitter.com/yKAWZKkeTN — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 11, 2024

PEPU holders may also stake their tokens for a 523% Annual Proportion Yield.

Influential crypto YouTuber Jacob Bury says that Pepe Unchained has the potential to turn out to be the following 10x PEPE by-product.

You should buy PEPU instantly via the venture’s official web site for $0.0084261. That worth is accessible just for lower than one other 15 hours, so purchase now in case you are earlier than a rise.

BUY PEPU utilizing ETH, USDT, BNB, or a financial institution card.

