Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Soars 12% In A Week, But Experts Say This New Rival Meme Coin Might Be The Best Crypto To Buy Now

The Pepe worth is up 12% within the final seven days and virtually 1% prior to now 24 hours to commerce for $0.00001243 as of 01:35 a.m. EST.

The surge within the PEPE worth comes as meme cash trace at a restoration, with the sector’s market capitalization rising by virtually 4% prior to now 24 hours to $48.6 billion.

PEPE Worth Prediction

The Pepe worth is buying and selling with a bullish bias, holding nicely above the confines of a descending parallel channel. With the vital assist at 61.8% holding as a assist flooring at $0.00001224, the chances favor the upside and the Pepe worth may proceed north.

A steady shut above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.00001445, which might imply a robust transfer above the trendline of the Fibonacci indicator, would revitalize purchaser urge for food and momentum, doubtlessly resulting in an extra upside.

In a extremely bullish case, the good points may see the Pepe worth reclaim the height of the market vary at $0.00001727.

The Relative Power Index (RSI) is above the imply degree of fifty, suggesting the bulls have the higher hand. PEPE’s Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) confirms this bullish outlook with a purchase sign when it moved above the sign line (orange band).

GeckoTerminal: PEPE/USD 1-day chart

Conversely, if merchants money in on the 12% good points made during the last 7 days, the Pepe worth may drop. Dropping the vital assist at $0.00001224, earmarked by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement degree would set off a sell-off, with the Pepe worth possible spiraling to the 50% Fibonacci placeholder of $0.00001068. A candlestick shut under the aforementioned degree would invalidate the bullish thesis.

At the same time as PEPE reveals energy, the YouTube channel 99Bitcoins, with greater than 700K subscribers, says new ICO Pepe Unchained (PEPU) is among the many finest three cryptos to purchase now. It provides that it has the potential to soar 100X after launch.

Promising Different To PEPE

Pepe Unchained is the primary Pepe by-product to run by itself proprietary Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain. With this, Pepe Unchained appears to be like to deal with the scalability, pace, and effectivity points that always plague meme cash constructed on the Ethereum Layer-1 blockchain.

Who’s prepared for the subsequent stage of Pepe’s journey? 🚀 A brand new dimension of Pepe has been unlocked! Be part of Pepe’s Layer 2 now and expertise the long run. 🐸🧠 pic.twitter.com/8NGeDIdXUg — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) June 26, 2024

Being a Layer-2 (L2) blockchain meme coin, Pepe Unchained will enable buyers to grab market alternatives with better effectivity.

It additionally presents holders a 1,663% annual share yield (APY) for staking PEPU tokens.

🚀 $1,000,000 raised! 🚀 The final word chain is damaged. From right here on, we’re taking it to the subsequent degree. Prepare for the final word Layer 2 this summer time. 🐸⛓️🧠 pic.twitter.com/tS2JSi8rHq — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) June 27, 2024

Buyers have already socked $1.17 million into the Pepe Unchained ICO. If you need to affix them, you should buy $PEPU tokens for $0.0080964 every. With a worth hike coming in simply over 36 hours, purchase quickly to lock in the perfect deal.

Purchase Pepe Unchained tokens right here.

