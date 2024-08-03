Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Slumps 3% As This Upgraded Layer-2 Alternative Races Towards $7 Million

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Pepe worth slumped 3.3% previously 24 hours to commerce for $0.00001180 as of 01.12 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that plunged 45%..

The PEPE worth slide comes because the crypto market dumps, its market capitalization down 2.8% to $2.4 trillion. The meme coin sector is up about 1%.

Pepe Worth Prediction

The Pepe worth is steadily slicing again on the bottom lined within the final month. Nevertheless, the frog-themed token stays bullish because it holds above the 50% Fibonacci placeholder of $0.00001069.

The Relative Energy Index (RSI) momentum indicator can also be above the imply stage of fifty, growing the chances for a pullback. Equally, the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) can also be above the sign line (orange band).

If the bulls have their approach, a steady candlestick shut above $0.00001224 would encourage extra purchase orders. Additional north, the beneficial properties may prolong to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement stage of $0.00001445. In a extremely bullish case, the beneficial properties may extrapolate to the height of the market vary at $0.00001726.

GeckoTerminal: PEPE/USD 1-day chart

Conversely, contemplating the decrease highs on the RSI, coupled with the fading and shrinking MACD histograms, the Pepe worth may prolong the autumn. The MACD can also be teasing with a promote sign, which might be executed as soon as it crosses under the sign line. Merchants heeding this name would invigorate the draw back for the Pepe worth.

Because the Pepe worth works out its subsequent directional bias, the brand new Pepe Unchained (PEPU) meme coin is blasting north with greater than $6.3 million raised in its ICO.

This layer-2 meme coin is taking the sector by storm, prompting the 99Bitcoins YouTube channel, with over 706k subscribers, to foretell that it has the potential to soar 100X after its launch.

Promising Various To PEPE

Pepe Unchained is a meme coin challenge following within the footsteps of its predecessor, the meme coin titan Pepe (PEPE). However PEPU stands out as the primary Pepe by-product to run by itself proprietary Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

The incubation is in progress 🧠 pic.twitter.com/vXHSV9h368 — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 21, 2024

The Pepe Unchained challenge is dedicated to addressing the scalability, pace, and effectivity traits related to meme cash constructed on the Ethereum Layer-1 blockchain. With this goal, the Layer-2 blockchain meme coin permits traders to grab market alternatives extra effectively with speeds as much as 100x quicker.

Pepe has damaged his chains together with his personal layer 2 blockchain answer: 🧠 Prompt bridging between ETH and Pepe Chain

🧠 Lowest transaction charges

🧠 100x quicker transaction speeds in comparison with ETH

🧠 Devoted Block Explorer Be part of the long run with Pepe Unchained! ⛓️🐸 pic.twitter.com/hluCsuV1Xz — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 1, 2024

The challenge’s enchantment was underscored by a $200k buy of PEPU tokens by a whale investor on the weekend.

Traders can stake their holdings for an annual return of 304%. The distribution of $PEPU token rewards will happen at a fee of 608.82 $PEPU tokens per ETH block. These rewards can be disbursed over 2 years and can be claimable as soon as declare goes stay.

You should buy PEPU tokens now for $0.0087693 every. With a worth hike coming in simply over 24 hours, purchase quickly to lock in the perfect deal.

Go to and purchase Pepe Unchained right here.

Additionally Learn:

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Sport Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

