Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Pumps 10% As Binance Pay Offers 100M Pepe Tokens, And This Pepe 2.0 ICO Hurtles Towards $1 Million

The Pepe value surged 10% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.00001276 as of 4 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that went up 18% to $1.1 billion.

The PEPE value skyrocketed because the meme coin market began buying and selling within the inexperienced once more within the final 24 hours. However, whereas different high-ranking meme cash like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and FLOKI every rose by 3%, the PEPE value surged.

Aside from being a reasonably standard meme coin, PEPE could have additionally seen a rise in exercise and curiosity as a consequence of its new program involving Binance. The 2 have teamed as much as present rewards to customers who ship any quantity of crypto to family and friends utilizing Binance Pay.

Even sending $0.01 can qualify the customers for this system, and so they stand to win 100M PEPE for participating with the service.

Ship crypto to earn crypto with #Binance Pay 🫡 Stand to win 100M $PEPE by sending $0.01 in crypto to family and friends! Discover out extra 👉🏻 https://t.co/q4TMSXWofV pic.twitter.com/ibTHmNXoCP — Binance (@binance) June 15, 2024

Nonetheless, solely those that have by no means transferred crypto by way of Binance Pay earlier than can qualify for the marketing campaign, as that is Binance’s try to spice up its energetic person rely. Nonetheless, it represents an awesome alternative, and being the world’s largest crypto alternate, Binance presents a wealthy ecosystem with loads of alternatives.

Pepe Value Prediction

The Pepe value has skyrocketed up to now few days and much more so over the past 24 hours. Whereas it has seen a slight correction after encountering a resistance at $0.0000130, there are indicators that the token is more likely to surge once more and probably breach this impediment in hours or possibly days to return.

The token’s Bollinger bands have just lately seen a noticeable widening, which is a bullish sign. Whereas the worth is at present midway between the higher and decrease band, it stepping away from the decrease one over the previous few hours can also be a optimistic improvement.

In the meantime, the challenge’s Relative Power Index (RSI) worth has additionally began going up after dropping from the overbought zone to the oversold space earlier right now.

After almost hitting the worth of 30, signaling that merchants have been massively promoting the token following its surge to $0.0000130, the RSI went again up, at present on the impartial space of fifty.91.

Transferring ahead, the token may both discover stability or proceed to extend, if the merchants stay bullish for some time longer. Nonetheless, with the resistance at $0.0000130 shut by, many would possibly determine to promote once more as soon as the worth approaches this barrier.

Ultimately, all of it will depend on the energy of the market general and the sentiment in hours and days to return.

However, with the meme coin simply switching again to the bullish mode, it isn’t a stretch to imagine that the worth may retest the resistance, and probably breach it, particularly because the RSI reveals that there’s loads of room for development.

Promising Alternate options to Pepe

Whereas all of the indicators appear to be pointing to Pepe seeing a fair better enhance within the brief time period, those that don’t want to take a danger can take into account probably the most promising Pepe different proper now: Pepe Unchained (PEPU).

Pepe Unchained is a brand-new Pepe-based meme coin that stands out by being the primary Pepe token to run by itself blockchain. The challenge has developed a Layer 2 chain on prime of Ethereum’s community, having fun with a lot better scalability and pace at a lot decrease costs.

In doing so, it was unchained from the constraints that Pepe and different comparable cryptos are experiencing.

SmasheD one other set of chains! Pepe’s blockchain is on hearth ⛓️🔥 🎉 $700K raised – unbelievable! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/SFBxBG2eXK — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) June 25, 2024

The challenge began its presale solely days in the past, nevertheless it already noticed huge curiosity, elevating over $820k throughout this time.

Pepe Unchained has already attracted the eye of crypto consultants, with main crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury, with over 41k subscribers, speculating that it may very well be the subsequent 10x meme coin.

PEPU tokens promote for less than $0.0080641. buyers shouldn’t wait too lengthy to affix the ICO as a result of the challenge is scheduled to see a value enhance in lower than two days.

Purchase PEPU tokens on the official web site right here.

