Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Plunges 16% Amid The Crypto Crash, But This Pepe 2.0 Secures $7.3M In Funding

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Pepe value plunged 16% within the final 24 hours and 40% within the final week to commerce at $0.000007032 as of 00:48 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed 80% to $1.9 billion.

This comes because the crypto trade shed $500 billion of its market capitalization, and because the meme coin sector’s market cap crashed 19% to $31 billion amid panic promoting after the Financial institution of Japan hiked rates of interest.

Pepe Worth Stays Bearish

The Pepe value has been dropping from $0.0000120 since July 30 inside a falling channel sample, in response to information from GeckoTerminal.

PEPE now trades inside the decrease boundary of the channel, because the bears exert extra stress.

The worth of Pepe is beneath each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs), which now help the bearish prospects of the token.

Furthermore, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) has crossed beneath the 30-oversold degree, at present at 22, which signifies that the asset is underneath intense promoting stress and is undervalued.

If the promoting intensifies, the value of Pepe might retrace additional to the following help zone at $0.0000060, which now acts as a cushion towards downward stress.

Conversely, with the asset being undervalued, buyers might begin venturing in, which might presumably push the token again as much as the higher boundary of the falling channel. The bulls are at present aiming at pushing PEPE to the $0.000010522 resistance (200-day SMA).

Because the Pepe value plunges, meme coin lovers are nonetheless flocking to purchase a brand new spinoff known as Pepe Unchained (PEPU), which has garnered over $7.3 million in its ongoing presale.

The YouTube channel 99Bitcoins, with greater than 706k subscribers, says PEPU provides ”insane rewards” and urges buyers to not ”miss out.”

Pepe Unchained Raises Over $7.3 Million – Finest Meme Coin To Purchase Now?

Pepe Unchained goals to copy the success of its predecessor, PEPE, which has delivered mind-blowing returns to early buyers and continues to dominate the charts, whilst new meme cash emerge.

The PEPU pr͏oj͏ec͏t reinvents the previous Pepe, liberating it from its previous, clunky Lay͏er͏ ͏1 server room͏.

Who wants some Mind Powder? Pepe is gearing up for the official launch of his very personal blockchain! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/kZC72UmxFy — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) June 20, 2024

With this, the mission goals to sort out the scalability, pace, and effectivity points that usually plague meme cash constructed on the Ethereum Layer-1 blockchain.

Token holders can earn passively by the platform’s staking system, which provides an annual share yield (APY) of 267%.

You should purchase $PEPU tokens at present for $0.008875 every. With a value hike coming in about 7 hours, purchase quickly to lock in one of the best deal.

To hitch the presale, purchase $PEPU from the official web site right here utilizing ETH, USDT, or a financial institution card.

Associated Information

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Sport Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

