Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Dives 10% As Investors Pivot To This Layer-2 Derivative For Parabolic Potential

The Pepe value plunged 10% within the final 24 hours to commerce for $0.000009684 as of 01:33 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that slumped 59%.

PEPE was dragged down by a flash crypto crash that noticed the meme coin sector’s market capitalization plummet greater than 7% to $43 billion.

PEPE Worth Prediction

The Pepe value is buying and selling with a bearish bias, recording a collection of decrease highs because it peaked at $0.000017257 on Could 27. The downtrend has plunged the Pepe value into the Fibonacci Golden Zone, which is a reasonably unstable territory.

If promoting strain will increase, the Pepe value may slip beneath the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.000009132. A flip of this assist ground into resistance would shove the frog-themed token to a cliff. In a dire case, the altcoin may roll over to the depths of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.000007212.

A take a look at the Relative Power Index (RSI) exhibits that purchaser momentum is dwindling, with the momentum indicator now approaching oversold territory. The Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) displays the identical outlook. That is after crossing beneath the sign line (orange band).

GeckoTerminal: PEPE/USD 1-day chart

If the bulls seize the chance to purchase the dip, the PEPE value may recuperate. However, solely a candlestick shut above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of $0.000012234 would render PEPE ripe for purchasing.

In a extremely bullish case, the beneficial properties may see the Pepe value lengthen a neck larger previous the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement to tag the height of the market vary at $0.000017257. Such a transfer would represent a 78% climb above present ranges.

As meme cash plummet, some merchants are turning to presales for shelter, with layer-2 meme coin Pepe Unchained (PEPU) among the many hottest ICO options.

YouTube channel 99Bitcoins, boasting over 700K subscribers, says PEPU is one in all three meme cash with the potential to soar as much as 100x after its launch.

Promising Different To PEPE

Pepe Unchained is a meme coin undertaking that follows within the footsteps of its predecessor, the unique Pepe (PEPE).

PEPU although is an enormous improve, coming with its personal proprietary Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain. With this, Pepe Unchained appears to sort out the scalability, velocity, and effectivity points that always plague meme cash constructed on the Ethereum Layer-1 blockchain.

Pepe has damaged his chains together with his personal layer 2 blockchain resolution: 🧠 Instantaneous bridging between ETH and Pepe Chain

🧠 Lowest transaction charges

🧠 100x sooner transaction speeds in comparison with ETH

🧠 Devoted Block Explorer Be part of the longer term with Pepe Unchained! ⛓️🐸 pic.twitter.com/hluCsuV1Xz — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 1, 2024

PEPU comes with an attractive staking alternative that gives holders a 1,663% annual yield.

$2M raised in document time! 🎉💸 Pepe’s blockchain is on fireplace. Thanks for the unbelievable assist! Prepare for much more thrilling developments 🐸🚀 pic.twitter.com/yQcveiQO1X — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 2, 2024

$PEPU tokens value $0.0082596 every. With a value hike coming in lower than two days, purchase quickly to lock in one of the best deal and be part of traders who’ve already socked over $2.2 million into the undertaking.

Go to and purchase Pepe Unchained right here.

