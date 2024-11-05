Pennsylvania voter registration fraud update

To this point, 17% of the two,500 suspicious voter registration functions have been deemed fraudulent.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Officers supplied an replace concerning the extent of a voter registration fraud investigation in Lancaster County.

On Monday, the eve of the election, the county’s Board of Elections supplied an replace from the District Legal professional’s workplace.

To this point, 57% of the two,500 voter registration functions turned over to the DA have been verified as respectable.

17% of the functions have been decided to be fraudulent and one other 26% are nonetheless below investigation.

“I’ll say lots of those within the class, the 26%, an excellent variety of these are nonetheless suspected of being fraud however it’s a really painstaking course of to undergo these,” mentioned Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino (R).

The replace comes simply in the future after former President Donald Trump made a false declare concerning the county’s investigation at his Sunday rally on the Lancaster Airport.

“In Lancaster, they discovered 2,600 ballots, all performed in by the identical hand, in different phrases, the identical actual penmanship, the identical hand, the identical all the things,” Trump said. “It was performed by the identical pen, the identical actual pen.”

Commissioner Alice Yoder (D) referred to as out the previous president’s declare at Monday’s assembly.

“This assertion just isn’t true,” mentioned Yoder. “The primary piece there may be he talked about ballots which will get individuals confused from a public standpoint. They had been voter registration functions.”

The quantity 2,600 can also be incorrect. There was a batch of two,500 functions below investigation in Lancaster County.

The Elections Board additionally praised the work of the county’s elections workers and reassured voters on the eve of the Election.

“They had been those that caught it and confirmed the system works,” mentioned Yoder. “There’s no cause to assume the election just isn’t secure and safe.”

Lancaster County just isn’t the one county in Pennsylvania coping with this sort of investigation. York, Monroe, and Berks Counties additionally proceed to look into doubtlessly fraudulent registration functions.

Discipline+Media Corps., an Arizona-based consulting agency, has been linked to the problems in York and Monroe Counties. Lancaster County’s Elections Board wouldn’t affirm on Monday that the group is related to their investigation.

The Discipline+Media Corps. web site was shut down late final week.