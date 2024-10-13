Penn State vs USC highlights: Nittany Lions-Trojans score

The Penn State Nittany Lions rallied within the second half to beat the Southern California Trojans of their first assembly since 2017, including a degree of pleasure to a stacked Week 7 slate of video games.

Kicker Ryan Barker kicked a 34-yard area purpose in additional time to safe a 33-30 victory for the Nittany Lions.

The Trojans have been seeking to rebound from a 24-17 loss to Minnesota final week that bumped them out of the most recent US LBM Coaches Ballot. Undefeated Penn State might transfer up after beginning the week No. 5 within the ballot following a 27-11 house victory over UCLA final weekend.

USA TODAY Sports activities offers updates, highlights, wild performs, evaluation and extra from the sport. Comply with alongside:

Penn State vs. USC highlights

Penn State tries to plant its flag

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Audavion Collins had possession of a “We Are” flag and had the flag planted at midfield earlier than Penn State coach James Franklin walked over to take the flag away.

