Penn State vs USC highlights: Nittany Lions-Trojans score

The Penn State Nittany Lions rallied within the second half to beat the Southern California Trojans of their first assembly since 2017, including a degree of pleasure to a stacked Week 7 slate of video games.

Kicker Ryan Barker kicked a 34-yard area purpose in additional time to safe a 33-30 victory for the Nittany Lions.

The Trojans have been seeking to rebound from a 24-17 loss to Minnesota final week that bumped them out of the most recent US LBM Coaches Ballot. Undefeated Penn State might transfer up after beginning the week No. 5 within the ballot following a 27-11 house victory over UCLA final weekend.

USA TODAY Sports activities offers updates, highlights, wild performs, evaluation and extra from the sport. Comply with alongside:

Penn State vs. USC highlights

Penn State tries to plant its flag

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Audavion Collins had possession of a “We Are” flag and had the flag planted at midfield earlier than Penn State coach James Franklin walked over to take the flag away.

Penn State beats USC in additional time

Kicker Ryan Barker kicks a 34-yard area purpose in additional time to safe a 33-30 victory for Penn State.

Subject purpose missed

Michael Lantz misses a 45-yard area purpose try in additional time. Penn State can win the sport with a rating.

USC and Penn State headed for additional time

Penn State security Jaylen Reed intercepts USC quarterback Miller Moss’ move within the remaining seconds of the fourth quarter. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar throws an interception of his personal as time expires. The sport can be determined in additional time.

Drew Allar, Penn State reply the decision

Quarterback Drew Allar reveals indicators of frustration on the 12-play, 75-yard drive however managed to discover a wide-open Nick Singleton for an important 14-yard landing reception. Kicker Ryan Barker’s extra-point try was good. The Nittany Lions and the Trojans are tied at 30 with 2:53 left in regulation.

Miller Moss places USC forward of Penn State

Quarterback Miller Moss finds broad receiver Kyron Hudson for a 5-yard landing move up the center to place the Trojans again in entrance of the Nittany Lions. Kicker Michael Lantz’s additional level was good and helped give the Trojans a 30-23 lead with 5:56 left within the fourth quarter.

USC and Penn State tied in fourth quarter

The Nittany Lions settled for a 20-yard area purpose from Ryan Barker to finish a nine-play, 72-yard drive and even the rating with the Trojans at 23.

Drew Allar turns the ball over once more

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar might have minimize off a few of the momentum the offense had constructed up within the second half after throwing his second interception of the sport. USC’s Easton Mascarenas-Arnold intercepted the ball that was meant for tight finish Khalil Dinkins.

USC managed to capitalize on the sphere place and provide you with a 39-yard from Michael Lantz to take a 23-20 lead with 28 seconds left within the third quarter.

Abdul Carter leads Penn State’s defensive stand

Penn State compelled USC to punt the ball and finish an offensive drive that featured defensive finish Abdul Carter sacking USC quarterback Miller Moss for a 4-yard loss.

Jaylen Reed additionally offered a 3rd down cease with an open area deal with following Makai Lemon’s catch for one yard on third-and-6.

Penn State has rallied to tie the sport with USC

Penn State has bounced again to even the rating with USC at 20 with 4:42 left within the third quarter. Kaytron Allen’s 1-yard landing run capped off an 8-play, 90-yard drive for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State will get inventive for early second-half landing

Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki wastes little time getting inventive within the second half.

A flea-flicker put the ball again within the palms of quarterback Drew Allar earlier than he related with tight finish Tyler Warren for a 32-yard landing. USC nonetheless leads Penn State 20-13 with 12:52 left within the third quarter.

USC-Penn State halftime stats

The Trojans lead the Nittany Lions 20-6.

Quinten Joyner and Woody Marks led USC’s dashing assault with a powerful displaying within the first half. Joyner had two carries for 78 yards and a landing. Marks had 9 carries for 69 yards. Joyner contributed with a nine-yard landing catch within the second quarter. Miller Moss accomplished 10 of 14 move makes an attempt for 101 yards and the landing to Joyner.

Quarterback Drew Allar accomplished 12 of 18 passes for 124 yards and an interception. Nick Singleton was lively for the Nittany Lions, after lacking final week’s recreation towards UCLA, however was restricted to seven carries for 21 yards within the first half. Tight finish Tyler Warren had 9 receptions for 98 yards.

USC’s protection stays spectacular

The Trojans’ protection stays strong within the first half after limiting Penn State to a different area purpose.

The Nittany Lions have been denied entry to the crimson zone and have been compelled to kick a area purpose. Ryan Barker’s 33-yard kick was good. The Trojans stay in entrance 17-6 with 2:46 left within the second quarter.

Drew Allar throws a pricey interception

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar threw a move on to true freshman Desman Stephens II, who intercepted the ball and returned it 42 yards to place the Trojans again ready to attain. USC converts the turnover into three factors after Michael Lantz’s 45-yard area purpose try. USC leads Penn State 17-3 with 10:05 left within the second quarter.

Quinten Joyner scores one other USC landing

Operating again Quinten Joyner scored his second landing within the first half to assist the Trojans construct a 14-3 lead with 13:33 left within the second quarter.

Quarterback Miller Moss threw a 9-yard move to Joyner earlier than he bumped into the endzone untouched. Operating again Woody Marks additionally made an impression on the scoring drive with a pair of runs that resulted in 28 and 21-yard achieve proper earlier than Joyner’s landing.

USC solutions shortly with an enormous landing run

Penn State took the early lead however it would not maintain for lengthy after Quinten Joyner offered a response for the Trojans, scoring on a 75-yard run for a landing. USC leads Penn State 7-3 with 4:53 left within the first quarter.

Penn State takes early lead

Penn State has to complete a 14-play drive with a 34-yard area purpose to take the early 3-0 lead with 4:53 left within the first quarter. The Trojans held sturdy and denied Penn State on three straight makes an attempt within the crimson zone. USC security Karmari Ramsey had a key cease with a deal with that introduced down tight finish Tyler Warren on the 3-yard line on third-and-3.

USC denied on the opening drive

The Trojans acquired the ball to begin the sport however had little to indicate for it on their opening drive. The Trojans produced simply 15 yards on the drive earlier than being compelled to punt. Quarterback Miller Moss accomplished only one move to Kyron Hudson that resulted in 14 yards and a primary down on the second offensive play of the drive.

Sam Darnold returns to USC

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold returned to the LA Memorial Coliseum to guide the Trojans out of the tunnel earlier than the sport.

Darnold has led the Vikings to a profitable begin to the season as one among two undefeated groups coming into Week 6 with a 5-0 file.

When is the Penn State-USC recreation?

Kickoff is Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. native) from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

How one can watch Penn State-USC recreation

The sport can be broadcast on CBS, Paramount+, and likewise on Fubo.

Faculty soccer Week 7 schedule, High 25

Listed below are the kickoff occasions and TV information for the High 25 groups within the US LBM Coaches Ballot. (All occasions are Jap):

Arizona State 27, No. 17 Utah 19

No. 7 Alabama 27, South Carolina 25

No. 11 Clemson 49, Wake Forest 14

No. 18 Missouri 45, Massachusetts 3

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Oklahoma, ABC/ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 Penn State at USC, CBS/Paramount+, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at No. 12 Notre Dame, NBC, 3:30 p.m.

California at No. 24 Pittsburgh, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at No. 23 Illinois, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at No. 15 BYU, FOX, 4 p.m.

Mississippi State at No. 4 Georgia, SEC Community, 4:15 p.m.

Florida at No. 9 Tennessee, ESPN, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon, NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 10 LSU, ABC/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Iowa State at West Virginia, FOX, 8 p.m.

No. 19 Kansas State at Colorado, ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

No. 22 Boise State at Hawaii, CBSSN, 11 p.m.

Penn State vs. USC odds, line

The Penn State Nittany Lions are favorites to defeat the USC Trojans in Saturday’s school soccer matchup, based on the BetMGM school soccer odds. Seeking to wager? Try the highest school soccer betting apps in 2024 providing the highest NCAA soccer betting promos and bonuses in 2024.

Unfold: Penn State (-3.5)

Penn State (-3.5) Moneyline: Penn State (-165); USC (+140)

Penn State (-165); USC (+140) Over/beneath: 50.5

Penn State vs. USC predictions

Right here’s who our employees is predicting will win this matchup, and different High 25 video games for this week:

Dan Wolken: Penn State

Penn State Eddie Timanus: Penn State

Penn State Erick Smith: Penn State

Penn State Jordan Mendoza: Penn State

Penn State Paul Myerberg: Penn State

Penn State Scooby Axson: Penn State

Penn State vs. USC all-time file

This would be the eleventh assembly between the Trojans and Nittany Lions.

The final time the 2 groups met was within the 2017 Rose Bowl Recreation in Pasadena. The Trojans secured a 52-49 victory after a powerful efficiency from quarterback Sam Darnold, who was one among a number of future NFL gamers featured within the recreation. Darnold accomplished 33 of 53 passes for 453 yards, 5 touchdowns and one interception. Penn State operating again Saquon Barkley had 25 carries for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He additionally had 5 receptions for 55 yards and a landing.

Faculty Soccer Repair podcast

Faculty soccer delivered once more final Saturday with a slew of upsets among the many high 10 that prompted main modifications to the projected playoff area and likewise left many questioning who the contenders and pretenders are throughout the nation.

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports activities focus on these matters and extra on this week’s model of the Faculty Soccer Repair.

D’Anton Lynn teaching towards Penn State

USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn is teaching towards his alma mater, Penn State, for the primary time at the moment. Lynn was a three-time All-Massive Ten Convention honorable point out as a cornerback for the Nittany Lions from 2008-11. He completed his school profession with 162 whole tackles (seven for a loss), 4 interceptions and a fumble restoration in 47 video games performed. He began 37 of his final 38 video games.

He spent a number of years as an assistant coach within the NFL earlier than becoming a member of the faculty ranks as a first-year defensive coordinator at UCLA in 2023. D’Anton is the son of former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn.

US LBM Coaches Ballot

The most recent US LBM Coaches Ballot had some main shakeups after some sudden ends in Week 6, and the highest 5 seems barely completely different from the preseason model. No. 3 Oregon jumped up three spots within the ballot, whereas No. 7 Alabama and No. 9 Tennessee each fell 5 spots after every misplaced in SEC play. No. 5 Penn State moved up two spots, whereas USC dropped out fully after being ranked No. 15 the earlier week.

Nick Singleton anticipated to play

Penn State operating again Nick Singleton is anticipated to play towards USC. Singleton was not listed on the damage report as “questionable” or “out” when it was launched previous to the sport. He missed final week’s house recreation towards UCLA.

He was collaborating in drills in the course of the pregame.

