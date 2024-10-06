Penn State vs. UCLA odds, spread, line: 2024 college football picks, Week 6 predictions by proven model

The UCLA Bruins (1-3) will face a ranked opponent for the third week in a row after they hit the street to play the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) on Saturday afternoon. UCLA has misplaced three straight video games by not less than 17 factors, together with a 34-13 setback in opposition to then-No. 8 Oregon final week. Penn State is wrapping up a four-game homestand after beating then-No. 19 Illinois in a 21-7 remaining. That is the primary assembly between these storied packages since 1968. Penn State working again Nicholas Singleton is listed as questionable.

Kickoff is about for midday ET at Beaver Stadium. After opening at -26.5, the Nittany Lions are actually 28.5-point favorites, per SportsLine consensus, within the newest Penn State vs. UCLA odds. The over/underneath for complete factors is 46.5. Earlier than coming into any UCLA vs. Penn State picks, you may need to see the school soccer predictions from the mannequin at SportsLine.

Penn State vs. UCLA unfold: Penn State -28.5

Penn State vs. UCLA over/underneath: 46.5 factors

Penn State vs. UCLA cash line: Penn State -9091, UCLA +1954

Why Penn State can cowl

Penn State continues to dominate weaker opponents in one of these sport, overlaying the unfold in 12 of its final 18 video games. The Nittany Lions are 11-1 straight up of their final 12 house video games after carrying down then-No. 19 Illinois in a 21-7 win final week. They gave up an early landing in that contest, however they closed the sport by scoring 21 consecutive factors.

Their protection allowed simply 219 yards of complete offense, as their run protection improved to seventh nationally after the Illini completed with 34 dashing yards. UCLA has struggled to run the ball this season, rating close to the underside of all FBS offenses with 57 dashing yards per sport. The Bruins should not going to have the ability to management the tempo of Saturday's sport, which can permit Penn State to increase its lead all through the afternoon.

Why UCLA can cowl

UCLA has gained expertise enjoying in opposition to elite groups, as its final two video games have been in opposition to then-No. 16 LSU and then-No. 8 Oregon. The Bruins lined the 21.5-point unfold of their loss to LSU they usually lined as 24-point underdogs in opposition to Oregon. Penn State is coming off a win over a ranked Illinois staff and has a matchup in opposition to No. 11 USC looming, making this a lure sport on the schedule.

Senior quarterback Ethan Garbers, who's listed as questionable, has 808 passing yards and three touchdowns, going over 280 yards in opposition to LSU. Junior working again T.J. Harden is coming off his finest efficiency of the season, ending with 53 yards in opposition to Oregon. Penn State has solely lined the unfold twice in its final six Saturday video games.

