Penn HS grad Sarah Hildebrandt to wrestle for Olympic gold medal

PARIS (WNDU) – Penn Excessive College alum Sarah Hildebrandt will wrestle for a gold medal on the 2024 Olympic Video games in Paris on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Granger native certified for the gold medal match within the ladies’s freestyle 50 kg competitors after profitable three matches on Tuesday.

In response to our reporting companions on the South Bend Tribune, Hildebrandt received off to a robust begin within the Spherical of 16 with a dominating 10-0 victory by technical superiority over Algeria’s Ibtissem Doudou.

She then defeated China’s Ziqi Feng within the quarterfinals in a 7-4 choice earlier than punching her ticket to Wednesday’s gold medal match with a formidable 5-0 win over Otgonjarga Dolgorjav of Mongolia.

Hildrebrandt will wrestle Vinesh Phogat of India for gold on Wednesday at 1:53 p.m. EDT.

Hildebrandt is a four-time Senior World Championships medalist, a six-team U.S. World Staff member and a seven-time Pan-American Championships gold medalist. She wrestled collegiately at King College, the place she was a two-time Girls’s Faculty Wrestling Affiliation nationwide champion and a four-time finalist.

