Pelicans 123-111 Bulls (Oct 23, 2024) Game Recap

NEW ORLEANS — — Brandon Ingram scored 33 factors, icing the sport with a baseline turnaround jumper with 1:46 to go, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Zion Williamson’s absence to defeat the Chicago Bulls 123-111 on Wednesday evening in each golf equipment’ season opener.

Newly-acquired level guard Dejounte Murray had 14 factors, 10 assists and eight rebounds in his Pelicans debut, however injured his left hand within the fourth quarter. CJ McCollum scored 23 for New Orleans.

Williamson was dominated out shortly earlier than the sport due to an sickness, marking his 207th missed regular-season sport since he was drafted No. 1 general in 2019.

Zach LaVine scored 27 factors, and Nikola Vucevic had 21 factors and 11 rebounds for the Bulls, who trailed for many of the second half and by as many as 16 factors within the fourth quarter.

Jalen Smith scored 15 factors, and Josh Giddey added 14 factors for Chicago.

Jordan Hawkins scored 13 for the Pelicans.

Takeaways

New Orleans may have the ability to depend on their first-round decide, 7-footer Yves Missi, greater than initially thought. Missi was thought-about too uncooked to play vital minutes early this season when he was drafted twenty first general out of Baylor in June. However lacking their prime front-court participant in Williamson, the Pelicans performed Missi 23 minutes and he was efficient, ending with 12 factors, seven rebounds three blocks and a steal.

When Missi walked to the bench with 4:20 left, he obtained a standing ovation.

Key second

Ingram’s third 3 of the sport gave the Pelicans a 107-92 lead and capped a pivotal 13-2 run throughout which Ingram scored eight factors, together with one other 3 and two free throws.

Key stat

Chicago turned the ball over 21 occasions, resulting in 30 Pelicans factors. LeVine dedicated seven turnovers.

Up subsequent

The Bulls go to Milwaukee on Friday, the identical day the Pelicans open a four-game journey at Portland.

