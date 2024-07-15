PeiPei Price Surges 48% And Might Be The Next Coin To Explode

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The PeiPei value skyrocketed 48% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0000003051 as of 4 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that surged 68% to $193 million.

The favored purple frog meme coin managed to enter the highest 300 largest cryptos by market cap in response to CoinMarketCap knowledge — a truth observed by an X consumer @bighutcheth and shared by PeiPei itself.

The challenge additionally shared that it was trending on different platforms, together with CoinGecko and Crypto.com, along with CoinMarketCap.

PeiPei’s new surge allowed the token to completely get better from losses seen within the final 30 days, significantly between June 10 and June 28. The token first noticed a giant value enhance in early July, adopted by a correction throughout final week’s bearish wave. Now, nevertheless, the bears have as soon as once more withdrawn, permitting the bulls to drive the market again into the inexperienced.

Whereas most cryptos, particularly among the many largest ones, are nonetheless struggling to completely get better from losses within the final seven days, Peipei is up by 48% on each the weekly and each day charts.

PeiPei Value Prediction

Previously 24 hours, the PeiPei value skyrocketed from $0.0000002074 to $0.0000003172, which additionally occurs to be its all-time excessive. The token is now struggling to stay above the $0.00000030 mark, as its value has already skilled difficulties with heading additional up.

Nevertheless, technical indicators present that there’s potential to PeiPei’s value, though some might also recommend that the token has reached its higher restrict in the interim.

Bollinger bands, for instance, present that PEIPEI is overwhelmed with a powerful bullish sentiment. Its bands have quickly widened previously few hours, and the worth saved pushing the higher band additional and additional up, which is a really bullish sign.

However, the challenge’s Relative Power Index (RSI) worth has jumped deep into the overbought zone, reaching the worth of 85.49 earlier than dropping to a extra impartial space of 58.93. This exhibits that merchants have been shopping for massively till the worth noticed its pump, after which a few of them moved in to take revenue.

Now, the RSI fluctuates between the impartial zone and the overbought space, suggesting that the shopping for stress continues to be sturdy but additionally that many are greater than keen to promote, therefore the sturdy value fluctuations on the essential stage of $0.00000030

Promising Different to PeiPei

Whereas the PeiPei value appears to be decided to breach the resistance at $0.00000031, it stays to be seen whether or not it has reached its restrict or if it will possibly make this extra push.

