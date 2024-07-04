PeiPei Price Prediction: PEIPEI Soars 114% As Experts Say This Pepe 2.0 Coin Is Among The Best Crypto Presales Right Now

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The PeiPei worth skyrocketed 114% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0000001091 as of 10:10 p.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that rose 54% to $48 million.

The rise got here at the same time as the general crypto market capitalization plunged 2% to $2.3 trillion. Prime meme cash DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE fell 2%, 2%, and 4%, respectively.

PeiPei Value To Maintain Its Surge Over The Falling Wedge Sample

The PeiPei worth, after hovering to its all-time excessive (ATH) of $0.000000272, has been on a downtrend, buying and selling throughout the confines of a falling wedge sample, knowledge from GeckoTerminal reveals.

The decline was additional supported by the 200-day SMA crossing above the 50-day SMA on the 1-hour chart.

Nonetheless, the bulls appear to have discovered assist round $0.0000000468, as they push the worth of PeiPei above the wedge.

PEIPEI worth additional trades above each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs), affirming the final bullish sentiments.

Moreover, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) is buying and selling up, at the moment at 70, which is a sign that the asset is very overbought, an indication of continued investor optimism.

The Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) can be bullish, because the blue MACD line crosses above the orange sign line, which varieties a bullish crossover. With the inexperienced bars additionally extending over the impartial line, it reveals that the worth of PeiPei is on a constructive momentum.

PeiPei Value Prediction

In accordance with the Peipei worth evaluation on the 1-hour chart, the token is about to maintain its surge, because the bulls capitalize on the key indicators, together with the MACD and RSI to purchase extra, with the market displaying some bullish prospects.

If the bulls maintain the bullish stance, PEIPEI may soar increased, with traders concentrating on costs round $0.0000002228.

Nonetheless, the MACD and RSI present that the token is overbought. It is a sign that the asset is now extremely overvalued, which can end result within the bulls promoting the token, driving it via a distribution part. In such a state of affairs, $0.0000000679 (50-day SMA) acts as the following assist stage.

Even because the PeiPei worth soars, some traders are pivoting to the brand new meme coin Pepe Unchained (PEPU), which has raised $1.3 million in a few week since its launch.

Pepe Unchained – Finest PEPE Various To Purchase Now?

Pepe has delivered mind-blowing returns to early traders and continues to rule the charts, being one of many prime three meme cash by market capitalization.

Nonetheless, Pepe will not be with out shortcomings. The token was initially constructed on the Ethereum blockchain and has lengthy been confined by its layer-1 know-how, which is handicapped by community delays and rising gasoline charges.

Enter, Pepe Unchained, which is a PEPE that’s damaged free from his chains to embrace the longer term. That’s why PEPU will run by itself proprietary Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

Who wants some Mind Powder? Pepe is gearing up for the official launch of his very personal blockchain! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/kZC72UmxFy — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) June 20, 2024

The venture overcomes scalability, velocity, and effectivity points that always plague meme cash constructed on Layer-1 blockchains like Ethereum.

$PEPU holders can even earn passively via the platform’s staking system, which provides an annual proportion yield (APY) of 1,504%.

In accordance with 99Bitcoins, a distinguished crypto channel on YouTube with greater than 700k subscribers, $PEPU is a crypto with 100x potential.

You should buy $PEPU tokens for $0.0081288 every, however with a worth hike coming in lower than 23 hours you can purchase quickly to lock in the most effective deal.

To hitch the presale, purchase $PEPU from the official web site right here utilizing ETH, USDT, or a financial institution card.

