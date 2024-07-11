PeiPei Price Prediction: PEIPEI Pumps 11% To Buck The Crypto Crash As This New AI Meme Coin ICO Goes Ballistic With $7 Million Raised

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Peipei worth has surged 11% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0000002037 as of seven:10 a.m. EST on a 28% pump in buying and selling quantity to $150 million.

PeiPei Worth Bulls Rebound Inside A Falling Channel

Peipei’s worth reveals a rebound on the $0.0000001719 help, permitting the bulls to get better inside a bearish channel. This help may probably push the worth above its downward development.

The channel’s decrease boundary additionally acts as a help degree, offering a basis for the bulls to drive the worth towards the channel’s higher boundary. The worth may soar above the channel if momentum will increase, initiating a bull rally.

PEIPEIUSDT Evaluation (Supply: Dextools.io)

The worth is presently buying and selling above the 50-day Easy Shifting Common (SMA), which helps the upward development and reinforces optimistic market sentiment. If this momentum continues, the worth may surpass the 200-day SMA, confirming the anticipated bull rally.

Moreover, the MACD indicator has turned bullish, with the blue line crossing above the orange line, signaling optimistic momentum. The histogram bars are additionally optimistic, additional reinforcing this bullish outlook.

Moreover, the Relative Power Index (RSI) is buying and selling close to the 50 midline, indicating a possible rebound. Regardless of a quick pullback, the sturdy momentum may push the RSI again into the overbought zone, signalling sturdy shopping for strain for PEIPEI.

PeiPei Worth Prediction: Bulls Eyeing New Highs

At present, issues are trying optimistic for Peipei. All of the technical indicators are exhibiting bullish indicators. If the bulls capitalize on the pinnacle and shoulders sample, they might push the worth above the descending channel. If this upward development continues, Peipei’s worth would possibly climb additional, probably reaching a brand new excessive of $0.0000003035 within the coming days.

Nevertheless, if the bears acquire management, they might drive the worth right into a correction beneath the help zone at $0.0000001262. In such a situation, the $0.00000009551 help degree can be a secure level for the bulls to regroup.

WeinerAI Presale Blasts Previous $7 Million: The Greatest Meme Coin To Purchase Now?

Whereas PEIPEI worth bulls are gearing up for a possible new peak, new presale WienerAI (WAI) has blasted previous $7 million in funds raised.

WienerAI’s mixture of meme coin enchantment and AI know-how has been instrumental in its early success.

We have hit the $7M milestone! 🌭🚀 An enormous thanks to our wonderful neighborhood! The journey is simply starting, and the longer term is vivid! 💰🐾 pic.twitter.com/ZPmTgXb6Lu — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 3, 2024

WAI will quickly launch a buying and selling bot that makes buying and selling simpler for token holders. Whereas the concept of an AI-powered buying and selling assistant would possibly initially appear sophisticated, WAI makes it simple for customers at any expertise degree.

Whenever you ask WienerAI to your subsequent commerce thought, you’ll obtain an in depth market evaluation crafted to reinforce your probabilities of success.

Unleashing WienerAI! 🌭🤖 Bridging meme enjoyable with AI utility. Be a part of the Wiener revolution! 🚀💰 pic.twitter.com/x6lTupo90N — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 22, 2024

This software represents a notable enchancment over conventional on-chain buying and selling, which frequently encounters points like prolonged wait instances, MEV exploits, and transaction failures..

Full velocity forward with WienerAI! 🌭🚀 Harness the facility of AI for sensible, environment friendly buying and selling. Make each commerce a profitable one! 💪🤖 pic.twitter.com/LEtVQoTNEP — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 1, 2024

Traders also can stake their WAI tokens to earn a powerful annual yield of 161%.

99Bitcoins, a outstanding crypto channel on YouTube with over 700,000 subscribers, says that $WAI may soar 100X after its launch.

WienerAI tokens are presently priced at $0.000725 every. In case you are to purchase, don’t overlook {that a} worth hike is coming in slightly greater than a day.

Purchase WAI right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

