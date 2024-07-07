PeiPei Price Prediction: PEIPEI Plunges 11% As This Canine-Themed Meme Coin Rival Races Towards $6 Million

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The PeiPei value slumped 11% previously 24 hours to commerce for $0.0000001949 as of 00:15 a.m. EST.

However the PeiPei value stays 147% up within the final seven days, in response to CoinGecko knowledge, and analysts say it would nonetheless hit a brand new all-time excessive (ATH).

after having completed a 3x (so already greater than glad), however I believe we are able to have a brand new ath if we consolidate right here chinese language coin at all times good $PEIPEI pic.twitter.com/g4EFcLANA3 — EliZ (@eliz883) July 2, 2024

PeiPei Value Prediction

The PeiPei value is buying and selling with a bearish bias on the four-hour timeframe, however not all is misplaced for PEIPEI holders. A number of causes present that the chances favor the bulls, beginning with the Relative Energy Index (RSI), which is above the imply degree of fifty and resisting towards an additional draw back.

The Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) can also be in constructive territory, displaying that bullish sentiment abounds within the PEIPEI market.

If the RSI extends additional north, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement degree may maintain as a assist. In such a case, the $0.0000001707 degree may maintain as a assist, offering the jumping-off level for an additional upside. Elevated shopping for stress above present ranges may see the altcoin prolong to flip the 50% Fibonacci placeholder right into a assist at $0.0000002088.

In a northbound directional bias, solely a candlestick shut above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.0000002470 would make PEIPEI engaging to purchase. It’s because it might signify the escape of the Chinese language meme coin from beneath the foothold of the Fibonacci Golden Zone.

A decisive candlestick shut above this degree on the four-hour timeframe would affirm the continuation of the uptrend.

GeckoTerminal: PEIPEI/USD 4-hour chart

Then again, if the RSI slips beneath the 50 threshold, the PeiPei value may drop to check the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement degree. A flip of this assist ground right into a resistance degree would provoke a sell-off, with the following promoting stress plunging the PeiPei value towards the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.0000001163. Such a transfer would represent a 40% drop beneath present ranges.

Discover the MACD has crossed beneath its sign line, indicating a bearish momentum shift within the PeiPei value. This implies that the downtrend could proceed or strengthen within the close to time period. In the identical approach, with the MACD histograms flashing pink within the damaging territory additional confirms the damaging momentum.

In the meantime, buyers are flocking to purchase PlayDoge (PLAY), a brand new Dogecoin spinoff that crypto YouTuber Jacob Bury says might be the subsequent meme coin to 10X after launch.

Promising Different To PeiPei

PLAY is the powering token for the PlayDoge ecosystem and the challenge says it’s the most effective play-to-earn (P2E) DOGE companion sport. It’s a mobile-based P2E sport out that transforms the enduring Doge meme right into a Tamagotchi-style digital pet.

PlayDoge brings the legendary Tamagotchi digital pet idea into the brand new digital economic system of crypto. Holders play by traditional 8-bit side-scrolling adventures whereas embracing the 90s nostalgia to earn crypto, and luxuriate in financial incentives based mostly on how properly they care for his or her pets.

The challenge runs on the BNB chain, delivering advantages reminiscent of decrease charges and sooner transactions. The BNB chain can also be well-known for ecosystem assist, interoperability, scalability, and neighborhood adoption.

Traders have already despatched greater than $5.335 million to the challenge. If you want to hitch them, PLAY is at present priced at $0.00515. However with a value hike coming in simply over two days, it’s finest to purchase quickly if you’re drawn to the challenge.

Purchase PlayDoge tokens right here.

Additionally Learn:

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest Launch On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

