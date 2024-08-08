Peermusic UK Signs Songwriter Camilla Dunhill To Global Publishing Deal

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – peermusic UK has signed Camilla Dunhill to an unique, international music publishing deal, as introduced by Ralph W. Peer, Managing Director, UK, Australasia and Vice President of peermusic’s African and Center East operations; Mike Sault, Head of A&R, peermusic UK and Dylan Myerscough-Harris, UK A&R Supervisor, peermusic. The deal marks Dunhill’s first-ever music publishing deal and encompasses the whole thing of Dunhill’s catalog in addition to future works. Dunhill is a co-writer on the model new single “Wildfire” from famend drum and bass artist Sub Focus, launched on the finish of July.

“We’re delighted to welcome Camilla Dunhill to the peermusic roster,” stated Peer. “Our A&R workforce has the best roadmap to assist take her to the subsequent step on her profession trajectory, and I’ve each confidence that our international groups will assist enhance her journey as a songwriter.”

“Camilla Dunhill is an thrilling new songwriter whose music and work ethic caught our consideration,” stated Sault. “We’re excited to work along with her to amplify her music and imaginative and prescient throughout this subsequent profession part. I sit up for massive issues forward.”

“I’m thrilled to be signing Camilla, who’s an exceptionally proficient author whose drive and ambition matches our personal, and to assist take her profession to the subsequent degree,” stated Myerscough-Harris. “Camilla is already working throughout a run of thrilling tasks, and at peermusic, she’s discovered the proper house to go on to even higher heights.”

“I’m so extremely excited to be signing to peermusic and wish to thank Nigel, Ralph, Mike, Dylan, Lamberto and the workforce for the boldness and perception they’re displaying in me as a brand new author, which implies the world,” stated Dunhill. “I’m additionally very grateful to my supervisor, Sylvia and to my lawyer, Ben Foulston, for his or her unbelievable assist over the previous couple of years and going ahead. I’m decided to show everybody’s belief well-founded, and I can’t wait to ship some enormous pop anthems for the world to listen to.”

“Having labored with peermusic beforehand, I knew that they might make an excellent companion to appreciate Camilla’s enormous expertise and international ambitions,” stated Sylvia Coleman of BPureSounds. “Not solely will she profit from their worldwide platform, but in addition their creativity and great relationships. The entry, velocity and adaptability that include peermusic being a world unbiased publishing firm will assist place us to ship on the highest degree for Camilla.”

Dunhill is a London-based rising songwriter. Though totally versatile, her ardour is pop, digital pop and dance-pop, drawing inspiration from artists akin to Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek. She is at present working with a spread of artists, from Lozeak to Interplanetary Prison, and writing in Italian for rising pop singer Alfa. She has already amassed tens of millions of streams on releases for artists together with BL3SS, Jo Hill and Natalie Shay.

Dunhill can also be a part of Heeli, a three-piece Dance and Digital Music collective made up of herself, Luis Navidad, and a 3rd thriller member. As a collective, they’ve written for different artists within the digital house, together with BL3SS, Sub Focus, COMANAVAGO, ATRIP and Rain Radio and are actually hitting the golf equipment with their very own music. They launched their first single, “Any Day, Any Evening,” on August 2nd and performed a sell-out headline present.