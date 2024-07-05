Peer Osmundsvaag Departs All Things Live Norway

(vip-booking) – Peer Osmundsvaag, the founding father of Friction and Atomic Soul Reserving, has introduced his departure from Nordic stay leisure big All Issues Dwell (ATL) after a five-year tenure, based on IQ.

Osmundsvaag’s companies had been amongst six Scandinavian firms united by Netherlands-based Waterland Non-public Fairness to kind ATL, which launched in 2019.

“I’ve had an incredible 5 years with the implausible workforce at All Issues Dwell and have many fond reminiscences, however the stressed soul in me felt it was time for brand spanking new adventures,” Osmundsvaag tells IQ.

Following his departure from ATL, Osmundsvaag plans to concentrate on his pageant, Oslo’s Piknik i Parken (Picnic within the Park) – also called PiPFest – which he based in 2014. The latest version of PiPFest befell final month, that includes headliners like Stormzy, Large Assault, Tom Odell, and L’Impératrice.

“I’m trying ahead to getting my arms soiled, getting again within the trenches, and specializing in creating the pageant,” stated Osmundsvaag. “It’s an inner-city occasion based mostly on the whole expertise relatively than being purely headliner-driven, and we’ve seen pretty, natural progress, which took us unexpectedly. We had a 30% enhance from 2023 to this 12 months and a document turnout. It’s 8,000-cap for the time being, however we’re going to increase to a 3rd stage for subsequent 12 months, which is able to carry it as much as 12,000.”

PiPFest has already introduced Norwegian famous person AURORA as its first headliner for 2025, which shall be held at Sofienbergparken from June 12 to 14.