Pedro Almodóvar to Receive Film at Lincoln Center Chaplin Award 2025

Pedro Almodóvar is the subsequent recipient of Movie at Lincoln Heart’s prestigious Chaplin Award.

The Oscar-winning writer-director shall be celebrated at a gala occasion that includes excerpts of his work and appearances by co-stars, mates and colleagues at Lincoln Heart on April 28, 2025.

The announcement was made forward of the U.S. premiere and New York Movie Pageant centerpiece gala screening of Almodóvar’s first English-language function movie The Room Subsequent Door, starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton.

The Room Subsequent Door gained the Golden Lion at this 12 months’s Venice Movie Pageant and is ready to open in L.A. and New York on Dec. 20 earlier than increasing to pick cities on Dec. 25 and going nationwide in January.

Considered one of Spain’s most celebrated filmmakers, Almodóvar’s function movies embody Ladies on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (1988); Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (1989); All About My Mom (1999), which gained the Oscar for finest foreign-language movie; Discuss to Her (2002), which gained Almodóvar one of the best unique screenplay Oscar; Volver (2006); and Ache and Glory (2019). He additionally made the acclaimed 2023 brief Unusual Approach of Life, starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal.

“Pedro Almodóvar is a storytelling grasp whose artistry, creativity and distinctive expertise have captivated audiences and filmmakers alike,” stated Movie at Lincoln Heart president Lesli Klainberg. “From his earliest movies, he has immersed us in emotionally wealthy, vibrant, complicated and compassionate worlds. A steadfast believer in cinema’s capability to each entertain and illuminate the human expertise, Pedro had touched the hearts of movie lovers all over the world. Movie at Lincoln Heart is proud to honor Pedro Almodóvar with the fiftieth Chaplin Award.”

Movie at Lincoln Heart Board of Administrators secretary Wendy Keys added, “Pedro burst into our lives in 1985 with the premiere of his irreverent and darkly humorous movie What Have I Executed to Deserve This? at New Administrators/New Movies. I hosted a suitably spirited social gathering in my condominium that evening, and it was then that I fell in love. Over time, he has had 15 movies within the New York Movie Pageant and likewise helped launch the Walter Reade Theater with a raucous screening of Excessive Heels in 1991. All of us adore his energetic characters, beautiful palette and mischievous sense of enjoyable, however his movies additionally affirm his profound love for ladies and a deep understanding of the human situation. We couldn’t be happier to call Pedro because the recipient of the fiftieth Chaplin Award.”

The Room Subsequent Door, a Sony Photos Classics launch, is Almodóvar’s fifteenth New York Movie Pageant choice, with a document 9 picks receiving gala displays. Almodóvar’s previous competition movies embody Ladies on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, All About My Mom, Unhealthy Schooling, Volver, Dwell Flesh, Discuss to Her, Damaged Embraces, Parallel Moms, The Flower of My Secret, The Pores and skin I Dwell In, Julieta, Ache and Glory, The Human Voice and Unusual Approach of Life.