Pecan Praline Candy – Candy Makers Throw Away Your Candy Thermometers!

Writer

Dianna Smith

Printed

March 15, 2009

Phrase rely

295

Pecan Praline Sweet is a candy, creamy, yummy confection present in nearly each present or specialty store in New Orleans. Within the French Quarter, you may even discover retailers making this scrumptious sweet as you watch.

There’s a particular trick when making an attempt to make pecan sweet at dwelling. Conventional pecan praline sweet requires the usage of a thermometer when cooking the sugary combination. If the combination will not be scorching sufficient, the sweet is not going to harden and is a gooey mess. If the combination hardens an excessive amount of, the sweet will turn into very brittle. Most pecan praline recipes name for the thermostat to achieve 238 levels or the combination to achieve the soft-ball stage. You have to continually stir the combination or count on disastrous outcomes.

For the cooking challenged with a candy tooth, I’ve the right Microwave Pecan Praline Sweet Recipe. Please don’t chuckle or name me loopy. I’ve tried the recipe and it’s so simple and virtually foolproof. No want to face over a scorching range stirring and monitoring your sweet sugar combination. You don’t want to know what the soft-ball stage is, as a result of you may actually throw away your sweet thermometer. It’s not wanted!

Microwave Pecan Praline Sweet Recipe

Substances

1 cup whipping cream

1 pound mild brown sugar

2 cups pecans, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons margarine, softened

Instructions

Combine cream and sugar collectively. Microwave 13 minutes on excessive. Take away from microwave. Add margarine and pecans. Shortly stir. Drop onto waxed paper utilizing a tablespoon. Let cool, then watch them disappear.

Now, I shall be sincere. Pretty much as good as this microwave pecan praline sweet recipe is, nothing beats the odor and texture of Pecan Praline Sweet that’s slowly cooked, however that is an superior substitute, particularly for the cooking challenged! You be the decide.