Pearl Jam Cancel Multiple European Shows Due To Illness

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Grunge rock legends Pearl Jam have canceled a number of exhibits on their present European tour, citing sickness.

Pearl Jam was slated to play at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the weekend however introduced that the present had been canceled attributable to an “sickness within the band.”

“This determination was the very last thing we wished to should make, particularly as we all know so a lot of you made journey plans based mostly on the tour schedule. There was merely no different choice based mostly on our present well being and in addition having to keep away from additional harm,” a rep for the band stated, saying the schedule change.

Pearl Jam then introduced that scheduled performances at Waldbühne in Berlin on July 2nd & third.

“Regardless of everybody’s greatest efforts, the band has but to make a full restoration,” the band stated in a press release shared on social media on Sunday.

In accordance with the assertion, refunds will probably be offered on the level of buy.

Pearl Jam is now scheduled to return to the stage at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona on July sixth.