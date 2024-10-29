Payton Pritchard became first Celtics player to achieve this feat vs. Bucks – NBC Sports Boston

Monday evening’s recreation between the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks at TD Backyard was the Payton Pritchard present.

The Celtics guard got here off the bench and scored 28 factors due to some record-breaking exterior taking pictures in a 119-108 win.

Pritchard caught hearth instantly and ended up taking pictures 8-of-12 from 3-point vary (10-of-14 general). He hit 5 3-pointers and scored 19 factors within the first half alone, which helped the Celtics keep inside putting distance of the Bucks, who led 56-53 at halftime.

Prichard made Celtics historical past in a number of methods versus the Bucks.

For starters, he tied Eddie Home’s crew file for essentially the most 3-pointers made off the bench in a single recreation. Home hit eight 3-point photographs in opposition to the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 28, 2009. Pritchard additionally grew to become the primary C’s participant ever to make 5 or extra 3-pointers off the bench in a minimum of three consecutive video games.

For the third straight recreation, Pritchard has made 5 three-pointers off the bench. He is the primary Celtic to ever obtain that feat! — Dick Lipe (@DickLipe) October 29, 2024

After scoring simply three factors in a win over the New York Knicks on Opening Evening, Pritchard scored 15 in opposition to the Washington Wizards, 19 versus the Detroit Pistons and now 28 in opposition to the Bucks.

The 26-year-old guard is averaging 16.3 factors per recreation and taking pictures 50 p.c from past the arc by way of 4 video games. He leads the league with 65 factors off the bench getting into Tuesday.

It is a lengthy season. There are 78 video games left on the Celtics schedule. But when Pritchard performs wherever close to this stage on a constant foundation, he would possibly turn into a candidate for the Sixth Man of the 12 months Award later within the season.

Watch highlights from Payton Pritchard’s massive evening within the Celtics 119-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.