Pauly Shore Reacts to Richard Simmons’ Death After Biopic Controversy

Pauly Shore is paying tribute to Richard Simmons.

“I simply received phrase like everybody else that the gorgeous Richard Simmons has handed,” Shore, 56, wrote by way of Instagram on Saturday, July 13. “I hope you’re at peace and twinkling up within the heavens. Please give my mom Mitzi and my father Sammy an enormous hug and a kiss for me.”

Shore famous in his tribute that Simmons is “certainly one of a form.” He added, “An incredible life. An incredible story. They broke the dolphin shorts once they made you. Relaxation in peace, my buddy. Relaxation in peace.”

Representatives confirmed Simmons’ dying on the age of 76 to ABC Information on Saturday. In line with the outlet, the Los Angeles Police Division responded to a name from Simmons’ housekeeper earlier that day. Simmons was pronounced useless on the scene after officers arrived at his residence.

ABC Information confirmed that authorities imagine Simmons died from pure causes, with no foul play suspected. Us Weekly reached out to Simmons’ rep for remark on the time.

Shore is about to play Simmons in an upcoming biopic. Shore beforehand portrayed Simmons within the quick movie The Court docket Jester, which premiered on the Sundance Movie Competition in January.

After information broke of the undertaking, Simmons took to social media to precise his disapproval. “I simply learn {that a} man that I don’t know is writing my biopic starring Pauly Shore,” he wrote by way of X in April. “I don’t approve [of] this film. I’m in talks with main studios to create my very own biopic with some assist. Await this film.”

In response to Simmons’ submit by way of X, Shore wrote that he was “up all night time crying.”

“Richard, how do you not approve of this film? I imply, actually, who’s higher to play you in a film than ME?” Shore wrote by way of Instagram in April. “Leonardo DiCaprio’s not gonna play you. Brad Pitt’s not gonna play you. I’m good. Everybody already thinks I’m you. We’re the identical. Lovely, in and out.”

Shore alleged that Simmons hadn’t “even heard the pitch.” He added, “Why don’t you merely let me come over to your home, deliver you some heat matzo ball soup and a pastrami sandwich with darkish mustard from Canters, rub your ft, and we are able to hearken to the author, Jordan Allen-Dutton, pitch you our thought?”

Shore famous that Simmons is “going to like” the film. “We’re going to take advantage of lovely cinematic masterpiece that’s going to honor you in a means that you just’ll drop to your knees and cry with pleasure and happiness,” he wrote.

Following the assertion, Simmons shared an replace. “Wow! I simply received my fourth supply from studios who wish to work with me on my biopic,” he wrote by way of Fb in April. “I’ve so many concepts swimming in my head. I’m writing the define now. Want me luck!”