Pauly Shore, More Remember Richard Simmons

Pauly Shore is paying tribute to Richard Simmons, the movie star health guru, who died Saturday at 76 years outdated.

Simmons, an brisk persona who starred on his personal syndicated TV train present within the Eighties, died at his dwelling in Los Angeles, his rep advised The Hollywood Reporter.

Shore, who is about to star in a biopic about Simmons that the health icon had beforehand blasted, wrote on Instagram, “I simply obtained phrase like everybody else that the gorgeous Richard Simmons has handed. I hope you’re at peace and twinkling up within the heavens.”

“Please give my mom Mitzi and my father Sammy an enormous hug and a kiss for me,” the comic and actor continued. “You’re one in all a form, Richard. An incredible life. An incredible story. They broke the dolphin shorts after they made you. Relaxation in peace, my buddy. Relaxation in peace.”

Simmons had continued to distance himself from the biopic, backed by the Wolper Group, saying in January that he didn’t give Shore “permission” for it. The health guru additionally mentioned he was in talks with studios himself to work on his personal, separate, biopic about his life.

Shore had additionally portrayed Simmons in The Court docket Jester, a separate brief movie written and directed by Jordan Allen-Dutton.

Ricki Lake additionally remembered Simmons on X, previously Twitter, writing, “My coronary heart is damaged with the lack of this tremendous particular human. Might he RIP. #richardsimmons I liked him so a lot.” She additionally shared a photograph of herself, Simmons and Maria Menounos.

Whose Line Is It Anyway‘s Greg Proops shared in a tribute, “Richard Simmons was a stunning man. Gracious and humorous. Possible our hottest visitor.” And Gloria Gaynor wrote in a submit on X, “Considering of the household and family members of Richard Simmons @TheWeightSaint … he introduced a lot pleasure, happiness and life altering moments to so many by his unstoppable drive to make a optimistic distinction in folks’s lives.”