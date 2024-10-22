Paula Abdul, Eddie Griffin to Star in Comedy Movie ‘Raging Midlife’

A chunk of wrestling memorabilia is the main target of the brand new action-comedy film Raging Midlife.

Degree 33 Leisure has acquired North American rights to the characteristic from director Rob Taylor (Evil Cult). Taylor and Nic Costa penned the script, and the pair star alongside Paula Abdul, Eddie Griffin and Star Trek mainstay Walter Koenig.

Degree 33 is eyeing a launch in early 2025 following the movie’s forthcoming premiere on the Austin Movie Competition on Oct. 26. The trailer, which is unique to The Hollywood Reporter, could be seen beneath.

Raging Midlife follows two mates who’re obsessive about a Nineteen Eighties wrestler named Raging Abraham Lincoln and got down to purchase his tank high. Their plan takes a flip when a grieving daughter outbids them for the merchandise to satisfy her dad’s dying want.

Matt Zak, Bryna Smith, Darielle Mason, Motch O Mann and Judy Levitt spherical out the solid. Costa produces the movie that counts Luke Haigh and Joe Costa as government producers.

“We’re excited to embark on this thrilling journey with Degree 33 Leisure and stay up for sharing the laughter and tears of this 20+ 12 months odyssey with audiences throughout the U.S. and Canada,” Nic Costa says in an announcement.

Provides Degree 33 Leisure chief Andreas Olavarria, “The terrific filmmakers and solid of Raging Midlife ship a hilariously entertaining journey filled with ’80s nostalgia. We are able to’t wait to share this action-packed movie with audiences throughout North America!”

The deal for Raging Midlife was negotiated for the filmmakers by Stuart Arbury, Sean Pope and Tiffany Boyle with Ramo Regulation. Olavarria dealt with the deal for Degree 33 Leisure.