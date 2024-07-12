Paul Skenes goes seven no-hit innings vs. Brewers

If he had stopped to consider it, Skenes might need discovered that he was making some historical past. This was his eighth straight begin with a minimum of seven strikeouts, the longest streak by a Pirates pitcher. It was his second begin of a minimum of 11 strikeouts over six or extra no-hit innings, becoming a member of Nolan Ryan as the one American/Nationwide League gamers to do this in the identical season. Ryan did it in 1973 and, it needs to be famous, he accomplished the no-hitter in each of these efforts.