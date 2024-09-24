Paul Mescal Gets Bloody in Ridley Scott’s Sequel

A bloody, sweaty Paul Mescal goes to battle to avoid wasting Rome within the new trailer for Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator 2.”

The sequel stars Mescal as Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus, the unique movie’s antagonist performed by Joaquin Phoenix. Set years after 2000’s “Gladiator” (additionally directed by Scott), the sequel sees Lucius residing as a younger grownup within the northern African area of Numidia, the place his mom despatched him as a toddler. Occasions convey Lucius again to Rome as a gladiator, making new enemies and reuniting along with his mom.

The brand new trailer reveals that Lucius is the son of Maximus Decimus Meridius, the protagonist of the primary “Gladiator” movie performed by Russell Crowe. Lucilla tells Lucius the reality about his paternity as he prepares for battle, saying: “Take your father’s energy. His title was Maximus. And I see him in you.”

In an interview with Leisure Weekly, Mescal stated he was shocked when he discovered about his character’s parentage. “I used to be like, ‘Holy shit,’” he stated, including that “it’s an affronting factor to see it written on the web page, and [to have] that duty fall in your shoulders is attention-grabbing.”

The “Gladiator 2” supporting solid options Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius, a Roman common who educated beneath the command of Maximus; Denzel Washington as Macrinus, a rich powerbroker in Rome who retains a steady of gladiators for sport; and Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger as the dual emperors of Rome.

Scott just lately stated that the movie will function the “largest motion sequence” that the director has ever produced, saying it was greater than something seen within the Phoenix-starring “Napoleon.” The acclaimed director has already delivered a few of cinema’s most jaw-dropping set items, helming movies like 1979’s “Alien,” 1982’s “Blade Runner,” “Kingdome of Heaven” and 2015’s “The Martian.”

Scott turned a fan of Mescal’s after watching the actor’s breakthrough efficiency in “Regular Individuals.” The 2 males solely spoke for a few half hour when Scott determined that Mescal was his “Gladiator 2” lead. The actor bulked up a lot for the movie that Pascal even stated it was fairly difficult having to face off towards him within the enviornment.

Pascal even gave Mescal a nickname on set: “Brick Wall Paul.” “He received so robust. I’d relatively be thrown from a constructing than should struggle him once more,” Pascal stated. “To go up towards any individual that match and that proficient and that a lot youthful, it’s brutal, man.”

The long-anticipated sequel will launch on Nov. 22.

Watch the trailer beneath.