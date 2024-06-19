Paul McCartney turns 82 with birthday wishes from Julian Lennon and more

Rock ‘n’ roll royal Sir Paul McCartney celebrated turning 82 years outdated Tuesday with birthday needs from household, buddies and followers together with Julian Lennon.

“Hoppy Birdy, Uncle Paul!” Lennon wrote. “Solely love … Jude x.”

Lennon included a clip of the Beatles tune “Hey Jude,” which McCartney wrote to console him in 1968 when Beatles co-founder John Lennon — Julian’s dad — divorced the boy’s mother, Cynthia. Lennon is now 61.

British mannequin Pattie Boyd, who married Beatles’ guitarist George Harrison on the top of the band’s Nineteen Sixties fame, marveled over McCartney’s everlasting youth.

“Pleased Birthday to the one and solely @PaulMcCartney,” she posted on X. “I simply noticed an announcement for some exhibits later within the yr… how does he carry on doing it?!”

Harrison died in 2001, however an official Instagram account persevering with his legacy paid tribute to McCartney with a easy “Pleased Birthday” want.

And McCartney’s large day wasn’t misplaced on the birthday boy himself.

“They are saying it’s my birthday,” McCartney wrote on Fb. “And I’m trying ahead to being spoilt rotten by my family members!”

McCartney exhibits no indicators of slowing down. The Liverpool, England, native introduced Monday he deliberate to carry out his first U.Ok. tour dates since 2018. He heads to Manchester in December for 2 exhibits earlier than heading to London for a pair extra gigs.