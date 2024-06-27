Paul George Trade Rumors: 76ers Feel Clippers Star Wants to Stay on West Coast | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Jim Cowsert/NBAE by way of Getty Photos

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has been rumored to be one of many prime commerce candidates this offseason, however there are actually indications that he will not be going wherever.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stated on this week’s episode of The Hoop Collective (11:03 mark) that groups just like the Philadelphia 76ers that explored buying and selling for George received the notion that his choice is to stay in Los Angeles.

“I am not so certain Paul George actually wished to go away the West Coast. I feel that was one thing Philadelphia sort of bumped into after they kicked the tires there,” Windhorst stated.

George is a Los Angeles native, so it is smart that he would wish to stay near dwelling. Windhorst’s report does not assure that the Clippers will not find yourself buying and selling the nine-time All-Star this offseason, however it might be a shock in the event that they despatched him to a different Western Convention group that might stand of their method of contending for an NBA championship.

George has the chance to say no his participant choice for the 2024-25 season and check the open market. He is been looking for a max contract extension, however the Clippers have but to fulfill his contract calls for, which may result in them being pressured to provide him up.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported earlier this week that “there’s a rising feeling leaguewide that the 34-year-old choosing up his $48.8 million participant choice for subsequent season to pressure the Clippers to commerce him is an more and more life like situation.”

The Golden State Warriors have been named among the many groups that might be potential suitors for George. Whereas it is an intriguing concept to pair George with star level guard Stephen Curry, the Warriors seemingly must pay a hefty value to persuade the Clippers to commerce him inside the Pacific Division. Golden State would seemingly should contain one other group within the deal to make it occur.