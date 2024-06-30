Paul George-Sixers free agency rumor tracker: Where will the nine-time All-Star end up?

Buckle up Sixers’ followers.

ESPN Sources: Paul George is planning to take free agent conferences with the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic starting late Sunday night time and Monday on the West Coast. pic.twitter.com/8MMStVjTGk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2024

Paul George has opted out of his $48.7M participant choice and is about to take some conferences this weekend. What the SoCal native decides to finally do subsequent will start a sequence of dominoes across the NBA. Experiences point out he’ll meet with the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers someday after 6 p.m. Sunday as soon as rival groups could make their pitches to UFAs.

Groups just like the Sixers and Magic can supply George as much as $212M on a four-year deal. Due to the NBA’s over 38 rule, the Clippers can solely supply him as much as a max wage starting in the identical vary, though L.A. — possessing PG’s Chicken Rights — can supply 8 p.c raises growing the full to $221M. However they don’t appear to have any curiosity in even providing him a fourth yr thus far. Whether or not or not that’s a bluff and so they’ll cave to his calls for is but to be decided.

Gamers like Klay Thompson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DeMar DeRozan and a handful of multi-billion greenback franchises’ fates grasp within the stability of what’s the 2024 summer time model of “The Determination.”

George was rumored to be contemplating an extension with the Clippers at a number of factors throughout this season and offseason. Extra just lately, we additionally discovered that he was contemplating opting in and looking for a commerce. Nicely, neither of these materialized, and maybe Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ $60M in cap house might need enchantment, together with stars in place like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Right here we’ll observe a number of the newest rumors earlier than he makes his large resolution.

In line with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, showing on Sports activities Middle:

Per Woj:

“Paul George has had a yr to barter a take care of the Clippers that he needs to take and so they’ve gone backwards and forwards, actually within the final a number of months…. He needs that fourth yr on his contract, the Clippers haven’t supplied it. And positively he’s that Clipper roster and asking himself too ‘are we a championship contender?’ All different elements. I feel being in Southern California and being a part of the Clippers as they go into the brand new Intuit Dome, I feel these are issues which might be nonetheless very interesting to him however Philadelphia out within the market, Orlando to an extent out within the market for him, can supply him that fourth yr. And Philadelphia actually. Is there a transparent path within the Japanese Convention to attempt to win? Though you continue to have to have the ability to undergo Boston and Philly sees Paul George as a participant that may assist them get via the Celtics.”

In line with Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, there may be greater than a little bit of room for optimism right here.

Per Pompey:

“Sources consider Philly is the frontrunner to accumulate the 6-foot-8, 220-pounder. Nevertheless, the Orlando Magic, one other potential vacation spot, cleared up accessible cap house to supply the max. And it’s a must to surprise if he’ll stay in Los Angeles if the Clippers give into his calls for for a fourth yr….If he involves Philly, sources consider George will assist recruit strong function gamers for the Sixers’ pursuit of an NBA championship-caliber roster.”

If the Sixers whiff on PG, they could proceed to have a look at names above like KCP and Klay as free brokers, though Thompson has now been linked with the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Pompey provides that Brandon Ingram is one other chance through commerce:

“However the Pelicans are “unlikely” to supply a most wage and can look to commerce him if no deal is reached. Nevertheless, their asking value has been steep.”

The issue there may be that Ingram isn’t nearly as good as George, and would price them important draft capital to accumulate. What extra they will add with these picks ought to PG signal into Philly’s cap house will certainly be a part of Daryl Morey’s pitch to George this weekend.

Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report thinks the Sixers are a authentic menace on this race.

Philadelphia 76ers are anticipated to aggressively pursue Paul George and is a authentic menace in luring the star away from Los Angeles, sources say. https://t.co/c3JYzn335H — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2024

Monte Poole with NBCS, who covers the Golden State Warriors, believes the Clippers nonetheless have the within observe right here.

Paul George opting out boosts already excessive probability he chooses between Clippers and Sixers. Clips have benefit – for now – per supply.

This provides Klay Thompson leverage with Warriors, who dread the thought of Klay and CP3 strolling and not using a star coming in. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) June 29, 2024

With this a lot curiosity across the NBA, I can’t assist however surprise if the Clippers don’t discover SOME quantity in between their present three-year bid and the four-year max Philly and Orlando will possible supply — finally retaining PG.

Heck, the Clippers may at all times signal him after which flip round and attempt to commerce him earlier than February’s 2025 NBA Commerce Deadline in change for some draft picks and perhaps a younger participant or an expiring contract a minimum of then, proper? That every one appears higher than nothing. However then once more, perhaps PG would keep in mind what occurred as soon as to Blake Griffin (signing a max then rapidly getting shipped off to Detroit) and fear he’d later land someplace far much less preferable than Philadelphia and their stay title aspirations.

If I have been PG, climate, and household apart, I’d head to the Sixers. He’s already thought of top-of-the-line to ever do it. A championship ring on his finger would vault him approach up that all-time ladder, and since Morey would nonetheless have as much as 4 first-round picks to mess around with, this may be his finest likelihood to get there, in our biased opinion.

Recreation on.

We’ll proceed to replace this put up as information develops over what’s set to turn into a landmark weekend for the Joel Embiid period.