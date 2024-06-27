Paul George, James Harden, Russell Westbrook’s Top Landing Spots After 2024 NBA Draft | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Harden wished to go to the Clippers earlier than 2023-24, and it isn’t unimaginable to assume his opinion hasn’t modified.
The Clippers went 51-31 in 2023-24 and earned the No. 4 seed within the Western Convention. The playoff run was brief lived, because the workforce fell within the first spherical to the Dallas Mavericks. Nonetheless, Harden may return to a workforce that also has Kawhi Leonard and is about to debut a brand new area.
A return to Houston regarded attainable final offseason, so it is secure to imagine it may occur as soon as once more. The Rockets are a brand new workforce after going 41-41 a season in the past and Harden may very well be the piece that sparks some nostalgia and helps the workforce return to the playoffs.
Toronto had a down 12 months in 2023-24, going 25-57. This got here after the workforce noticed OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet depart for brighter pastures, however Scottie Barnes is an intriguing piece that Harden may assist develop. Moreover, Toronto may supply a profitable deal and Harden may go away the loaded Western Convention.