Paul George, James Harden, Russell Westbrook’s Top Landing Spots After 2024 NBA Draft | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Harden wished to go to the Clippers earlier than 2023-24, and it isn’t unimaginable to assume his opinion hasn’t modified.

The Clippers went 51-31 in 2023-24 and earned the No. 4 seed within the Western Convention. The playoff run was brief lived, because the workforce fell within the first spherical to the Dallas Mavericks. Nonetheless, Harden may return to a workforce that also has Kawhi Leonard and is about to debut a brand new area.

A return to Houston regarded attainable final offseason, so it is secure to imagine it may occur as soon as once more. The Rockets are a brand new workforce after going 41-41 a season in the past and Harden may very well be the piece that sparks some nostalgia and helps the workforce return to the playoffs.