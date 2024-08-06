Paul Feig Set for ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast

Paul Feig, the acclaimed writer-director-producer of movie and TV comedies, shall be honored with the Vanguard Award on the sixteenth annual Burbank Worldwide Movie Pageant, the fest’s organizers introduced Monday.

Feig, 61, shall be celebrated throughout the fest’s awards gala on the Burbank Marriott Conference Heart — a 12 months after Burbank native Tim Burton was honored there — on Sept. 29. Previous to the presentation of the award, attendees shall be handled to an hourlong career-retrospective interview with the Freaks and Geeks creator and Bridesmaids, Spy and Ghostbusters director, which shall be moderated by yours actually and recorded for subsequent airing on THR’s Awards Chatter podcast.

“I’ve lived in Burbank for over 30 years and couldn’t love this metropolis extra, so to be honored by BIFF means extra to me than I can ever categorical,” Feig mentioned in a press release. “Burbank actually is the media capital of the world, so this honor makes me really feel just like the king of the world. Or a minimum of the king of the southeastern finish of the San Fernando Valley.”

“We’re extremely excited to honor Paul Feig at this 12 months’s Awards Gala,” added BIFF president Kurt Patino. “His contributions to TV and movie have been groundbreaking. Paul has a particular voice and a knack for creating unforgettable characters and tales that resonate with audiences.”

Echoed BIFF advisory board member Tony Muscio, “We’re proud to honor Paul Feig, a real Renaissance man, who, along with his contributions to leisure, has his personal model of London Dry Gin, Artingstall’s; attire in Savile Row fits each day; and has 5 revealed books, together with his newest, Cocktail Time. Mr. Feig’s creativity and distinctive voice have made a big affect on and off the set, and his connection to Burbank makes him a really particular honoree.”

Tickets to the gala, which shall be hosted by actress Kelly Stables, might be bought at givebutter.com/BIFF2024.