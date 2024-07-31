Paul Blackburn, Tyler Zuber, Huascar Brazoban traded to Mets

Each Brazoban and Zuber have 4 remaining years of staff management. Furthermore, each have accessible Minor League choices that can give the Mets’ 26-man roster flexibility in August and September — one thing the staff largely lacked over the primary half of the season. Each relievers are making near the Main League minimal wage, and Brazoban particularly was interesting for his means to pitch a number of innings. With the addition of Blackburn to the rotation, the Mets plan to maintain José Buttó within the bullpen for now.