Patton Oswalt Comic ‘Minor Threats’ Heading to Netflix for TV Show

Minor Threats, the hit comedian e-book co-created by actor and comic Patton Oswalt and screenwriter Jordan Blum, is headed to tv.

Netflix is growing the live-action adaptation, with Oswalt and Blum to function writers, showrunners and govt producers. Scott Hepburn, the artist who drew and co-created the title, will even exec produce. The undertaking is described as being within the early levels of improvement, in line with sources.

Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will exec produce for Darkish Horse Leisure, the corporate that publishes the comedian. Darkish Horse has a first-look cope with Netflix, which is house to the long-running adaptation of its comedian e-book Umbrella Academy.

In reality, the event dovetails properly with Umbrella, whose fourth and last season hits Aug. 8 and, like Minor Threats, presents a off-kilter tackle superheroics.

The acerbic Minor Threats facilities on low-level supervillains who often discover themselves sure in entrance of a police station with a notice saying, “Courtesy of your pleasant neighborhood Batman.”

The preliminary story arc subverted superhero conference, kicking off with the psychotic Stickman murdering the younger hero Child Nightfall, sidekick to Twilight Metropolis’s premier crime-fighter, the Insomniac. With that vigilante hero’s teammates turning the town right into a police state in a determined try and seize Stickman, small-time D-list villains discover their lives turned the other way up. Thus, with a bounty on Stickman’s head, a former villain assembles a ragtag group to seek out Stickman and kill him themselves.

A poke within the eye of superhero comics, the e-book, with its gritty and intelligent tackle the superhero type, proved to be a giant and shock hit for Darkish Horse when it debuted in August 2022. After the preliminary story, a sequel adopted, in addition to two spinoffs, together with Barfly, whose first subject hit shops earlier in July.

Netflix declined to remark.

Oswalt and Jordan beforehand created and showran Marvel’s stop-motion animated TV present, M.O.D.O.Okay., which streamed on Hulu. Blum was additionally co-exec producer on animated comedy American Dad, whereas Oswalt is a prolific actor, stand-up and author with fairly frankly too many credit to say.