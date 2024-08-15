Patriots trading Matt Judon to Falcons following prolonged contract stalemate

Judon is 31 years outdated and coming off a 2023 season wherein he performed simply 4 video games on account of a bicep tear, however nonetheless had 4 sacks. He is posted 66.5 sacks throughout his eight-season profession with the Baltimore Ravens and Patriots.

From 2021-2022 with the Pats, Judon averaged 14 sacks per season, however issues soured in Boston because the franchise handed out extensions aplenty however left the linebacker unattended.

Per Over the Cap, New England has practically $45 million out there in wage cap area. The Patriots have signed security Kyle Dugger, security Jabrill Peppers, operating again Rhamondre Stevenson, defensive lineman Christian Barmore and offensive deal with Mike Onwenu, amongst others, to extensions this offseason.

They will not be handing out one to Judon, whose function will probably be arduous to fill. The Patriots will probably look to Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, Raekwon McMillan and others to step up.

As for Atlanta, the franchise is most actually in win-now mode.

The commerce for Judon comes after years of the franchise looking for a bona fide edge rusher and just some days after rookie edge Bralen Trice was positioned on injured reserve.

Having made a splash with the offseason signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins to steer an offense overflowing with expertise, the Falcons at the moment are bolstering their protection. With defensive deal with Grady Jarrett, security Jessie Bates and cornerback A.J. Terrell, Judon offers Atlanta a defensive pillar at every stage.