Patriots Trade LB Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons

Judon , 31, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2016-20) and New England Patriots (2021-23). The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder, initially entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft choose within the 2016 NFL Draft out of Grand Valley State. Judon was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent on March 19, 2021.

The four-time Professional Bowler (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022), has performed in 114 video games with 82 begins and has registered 366 whole tackles, 66½ sacks, 14 passes defensed, 9 compelled fumbles, 4 compelled fumbles and two safeties. As well as, he has performed in 5 postseason video games with three begins and registered 14 whole tackles. Judon set career-highs with 12½ sacks and 15½ sacks in his first two seasons with New England earlier than being restricted to 4 video games resulting from damage final season.