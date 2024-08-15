Patriots reportedly trade Matthew Judon to Falcons for third-round pick

FOXBORO — Matthew Judon’s run in New England is over. The Patriots have traded the Professional Bowl move rusher to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2025 third-round decide, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Matthew Judon’s contract dispute with Patriots

Judon and the Patriots had been engaged in a contract spat all offseason, with Judon set to earn a base wage of $6.5 million for the 2024 season. It was the ultimate 12 months of a four-year, $54.5 million contract that he signed with the Patriots in 2021. Judon had expressed a want to complete his profession in New England, however the two sides had been by no means capable of agree on a brand new deal.

Judon made it clear that he was sad along with his contract state of affairs all through coaching camp, which included a couple of on-field incidents and fascinating chats with the media.

The Patriots reportedly made a proposal to Judon earlier within the offseason, however by no means sweetened the deal to his liking. Now Judon, who will flip 32 on Thursday, can be chasing down quarterbacks for the Atlanta Falcons in a contract 12 months. Not less than his pink sleeves will match nicely with the Falcons’ unis.

Matthew Judon’s influence in New England

Judon was one of many first big-name free brokers to sign up New England following Tom Brady’s departure, and he made a direct influence to the Patriots’ protection upon his arrival. He set a career-high with 12.5 sacks in the course of the 2021 season, after which surpassed that with 15.5 sacks in 2022. He was named to the Professional Bowl in every of his first two seasons with the Patriots, and made 4 straight Professional Bowls going again to his time with the Baltimore Ravens.

Judon solely performed in 4 video games final season after he tore his proper decrease biceps tendon in early October. He had 4 sacks in 4 video games in 2023, giving him 32 sacks over 38 profession video games with the Patriots.

That damage — together with Judon’s age and his historical past of tailing off down the stretch — possible performed a component in Eliot Wolf’s reluctance to offer Judon a long-term extension. The Patriots are in 12 months 1 of a rebuild underneath new head coach Jerod Mayo, and doubtless will not be in rivalry for not less than the following few seasons.

In buying a third-round decide for Judon, the Patriots now personal eight alternatives within the 2025 NFL Draft.

Extra from CBS Information