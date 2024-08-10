Patriots release WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

His biggest particular person successes got here throughout his time with the Steelers, the group he spent his first 5 seasons with from 2017-2021. He burst onto the scene his rookie 12 months with 917 yards and 7 TDs, then matched his scoring effort the next marketing campaign whereas topping his yardage with a career-high 1,426 to make his lone Professional Bowl.

His biggest triumph on a group got here throughout the 2022 season, when he signed on with Kansas Metropolis and performed a pivotal function in serving to exchange Tyreek Hill, tallying 78 receptions, 933 yards and three touchdowns on the way in which to capturing Tremendous Bowl LVII.

Smith-Schuster hasn’t been in a position to unlock comparable success, both individually or in any other case, throughout his Patriots tenure. He performed 11 snaps in Thursday’s 17-3 preseason win over the Panthers and logged no stats.

Because of the timing of his launch, Smith-Schuster has a while earlier than the common season to catch on with one other group.

As for New England, it’ll tackle $9.6 million in lifeless cash this 12 months, which incorporates consuming the wideout’s $7 million assured wage.