Smith-Schuster, 27, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with Pittsburgh (2017-21), Kansas Metropolis (2022) and New England (2023). The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder initially entered the NFL as a second-round draft decide (62nd total) by Pittsburgh out of Southern California within the 2017 NFL Draft. He signed with Kansas Metropolis as an unrestricted free agent from Pittsburgh on March 21, 2022 and joined New England as an unrestricted free agent from Kansas Metropolis on March 17, 2023. Final season, Smith-Schuster performed in 11 video games with seven begins earlier than being positioned on injured reserve in late December. He completed with 29 receptions for 260 yards and 1 landing.