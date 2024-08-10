Patriots release WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots introduced at present that they’ve launched WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Smith-Schuster, 27, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with Pittsburgh (2017-21), Kansas Metropolis (2022) and New England (2023). The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder initially entered the NFL as a second-round draft decide (62nd total) by Pittsburgh out of Southern California within the 2017 NFL Draft. He signed with Kansas Metropolis as an unrestricted free agent from Pittsburgh on March 21, 2022 and joined New England as an unrestricted free agent from Kansas Metropolis on March 17, 2023. Final season, Smith-Schuster performed in 11 video games with seven begins earlier than being positioned on injured reserve in late December. He completed with 29 receptions for 260 yards and 1 landing.
General, he has performed in 90 common season video games with 72 begins and has 430 receptions for five,048 yards and 30 touchdowns. As well as, Smith-Schuster has performed in six postseason video games with 5 begins and has 31 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns.