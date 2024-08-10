Patriots release WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots launched veteran vast receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday.

Smith-Schuster had signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the workforce within the 2023 offseason as one of many main free agent targets of the previous regime led by Invoice Belichick. That deal included $16 million in assured cash, so the workforce should account for $9.6 million of wage cap area for Smith-Schuster this yr regardless of releasing him.

It was clear from the beginning of coaching camp that Smith-Schuster, 27, was dealing with longer odds to earn a roster spot, partially due to an infusion of youth that included rookie receivers Ja’Lynn Polk (second spherical) and Javon Baker (fourth spherical). A number of dropped passes in coaching camp additionally did not assist his trigger.

Smith-Schuster, who has been described by coaches and teammates as a consummate skilled, performed in 11 video games for the Patriots final season and totaled 29 catches for 260 yards and one landing.

He had defined that profitable a Tremendous Bowl as a member of the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs within the 2022 season, which led to a shorter offseason for restoration and coaching, affected him as he was managing a nagging knee damage when he initially joined the Patriots.

Below the brand new regime of government vice chairman of participant personnel Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo this yr, the Patriots are trending towards extra youth at receiver. Along with Polk and Baker, they’ve second-year slot receiver DeMario Douglas as a part of their core and seem to have important plans for fifth-year veteran Okay.J. Osborn, the previous Minnesota Viking who signed a one-year deal as a free agent this offseason.

That leaves only one or two different spots on the roster, with 2022 second-round decide Tyquan Thornton, 2023 sixth-round decide Kayshon Boutte and fifth-year veteran Jalen Reagor amongst these vying to stay.

The Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 17-3 of their preseason opener Thursday night time. Smith-Schuster performed 11 snaps and wasn’t focused with a cross.