Patriots Pull Off Thrilling Last-Second Win Over Jets

2. Jets Take Over as Maye Exits

The sport continued to observe an identical script as final week, as two third-down go interference calls helped pave the best way for the primary Jets rating. It was a six-play, 70-yard drive with 35 yards, half the drive’s whole, coming through the 2 penalties, one on Christian Gonzalez and one on Christian Elliss.

Breece Corridor had two good back-to-back beneficial properties of 9 yards and 16 yards however the Jets additionally had a fumbled snap that burned one in all their pink zone snaps. Tight finish Tyler Conklin caught Rodgers landing throw however the Jets missed the additional level, making it 7-6 Patriots late within the first quarter.

Drake Maye sustained a tough hit on the Patriots ensuing possession, a part of a three-and-out that ended with the punt getting tipped. Particular groups did not do a lot to assist issues because the momentum swung steadily towards New York. They allowed a 40-yard return then adopted that up with a internet 24-yard punt as New York managed the early area place battle.

The Jets responded with a seven-play, 59-yard landing drive. A 27-yard go to Garrett Wilson stood out as the largest play of the possession and that set New York up for a one-yard landing throw that handed them their first lead of the sport, 13-7.