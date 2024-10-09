Patriots plan to start No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye over Jacoby Brissett vs. Texans

The change from the veteran Brissett to the rookie Maye comes after the nine-year vet accomplished 52.9% of his passes for 160 yards in a 15-10 loss to an injury-plagued Miami Dolphins group on Sunday. The Patriots’ passing offense is useless final within the league, with Brissett having but to throw for 200 yards in a recreation and connecting for simply two landing passes.

Following a surprising season-opening upset of the Cincinnati Bengals, the Patriots have misplaced 4 in a row with an offense that is thirty first in factors scored and hasn’t scored greater than 20 factors in a recreation.

The quick hope will probably be for Maye to inject some life into the offense and the fanbase.

Extra cellular than Brissett and maybe in a position to get the ball out faster, Maye could lead on an uptick in manufacturing. He outplayed Brissett down the stretch of the preseason, however Mayo and Co. went the veteran route, which gave the impression to be the plan all alongside.

Nevertheless, the offense’s struggles are hardly on Brissett’s shoulders alone. He was hammered on a weekly foundation thanks largely to a porous New England offensive line. Brissett’s been pressured on a league-high 50% of his dropbacks, greater than 4 proportion factors above second-place Will Levis at 45.9%, per Subsequent Gen Stats.

So, there’s clearly a threat to throw Maye to the proverbial wolves — who would be the likes of the Texans’ Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. on Sunday. The opposite facet of the coin is the assumption that one of the best ways to get Maye able to take over because the Patriots’ franchise QB will probably be reside reps.

Thus, whereas the Patriots’ struggles within the right here and now have seemingly pushed the timing of the change, this can be a long-view determination.

It is now Maye’s time to take over, to start maturing as an NFL quarterback with huge potential and ample strain to steer a proud franchise again to the glory days which have so shortly dissipated for the reason that departure of Tom Brady.

Sunday won’t be Maye’s NFL debut. That got here throughout rubbish time of a 24-3 Week 3 defeat in opposition to the New York Jets. Maye was 4 of 8 for 22 yards with two rushes for 12 yards, however there was little to remove from the cameo.

It will likely be in Week 6 that Maye will actually start to make his first impression.

He would be the fourth of a much-ballyhooed 2024 first-round quarterback draft class to notch his first NFL begin this season, following the Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams (No. 1 total), the Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels (No. 2) and the Denver Broncos’ Bo Nix (No. 12). The Atlanta Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. (No. 8) stays his squad’s backup, whereas the Minnesota Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy (No. 10) is out for the season with a knee harm.

Williams, Daniels and Nix have all begun to settle in with promising-to-outstanding outcomes, having been their groups’ starters for the reason that season dawned. Maye, nonetheless, clearly has much less expertise surrounding him and his mettle and toughness are more likely to be examined as a lot as his abilities. Prepared or not, although, his time has arrived.