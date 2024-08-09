Patriots first-round QB Drake Maye plays just one series in rainy preseason debut vs. Panthers

Veteran Jacoby Brissett, who has the within observe to start the season because the starter, received the beginning on Thursday and in addition performed only one sequence, going 0-for-3.

Maye and Brissett getting one sequence apiece was the plan getting into.

“That was at all times the plan, to get him in there for one sequence,” Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo stated, “to get Jacoby in there for one sequence, and actually flip it into the [Bailey] Zappe present and the Joe [Milton III] present, that was the plan getting into.”

By all accounts, the cameos by Brissett and Maye had been good choices by Mayo. The sport was performed amid a gentle downpour and the Patriots offensive line can be banged up.

“That is at all times a consideration, if he is in there you need him with the beginning offensive line,” Mayo stated of getting trepidation enjoying Maye behind an offensive line coping with accidents. “You need to shield that man, not saying we do not need to shield the opposite guys, however that completely did go into it.”

Within the small pattern measurement, Maye confirmed promise. He regarded poised and provided a take a look at the robust arm that made him a first-round choose. He admitted he had some nerves to take care of, however that is nothing new for the North Carolina product.

“I believe you are at all times slightly nervous,” he stated. “I believe if you happen to’re not getting nervous, if you happen to’re not nervous for one thing, then it does not imply one thing to you. That is how I take a look at it. So, I believe nerves are factor. After you get that first snap, the top of the play you agree in. So, I believe being on the market simply working on the sphere, is a special feeling. It is laborious to emulate that in apply.”

Maye noticed his first NFL motion of any sort with 11:11 left within the first quarter, trotting out to applause from the house devoted.

He handed off on his first two snaps, which surrounded a false begin penalty. It led to a third-and-13 that Maye transformed on a pleasant display to Antonio Gibson during which he calmly and coolly made an ideal toss to the working again within the face of the push.

He adopted with a excessive ball that slipped by the arms of Jalen Reagor and, after a Gibson run, confronted third-and-long once more. Needing 11 yards, Maye hit working again Kevin Harris within the flats for a 6-yard acquire. The Pats punted, as they did on their first 4 drives, a play later.

On the following drive, Zappe relieved Maye, a lot to the chagrin of the house followers.

There wasn’t a lot to research, however Maye noticed his first motion, confirmed just a few gleans of promise and is on to the subsequent. Plain and easy, it was a dismal and cloudy day during which he wasn’t put within the biggest scenario to shine, however he’ll have ample alternatives forward to do this.