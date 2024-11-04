Patriots Fall in Overtime to Titans

4. Dismay After Maye’s Giveaway, Then Elation

The turnover drawback reared its ugly head for the Patriots once more within the fourth quarter simply as Maye and the offense getting a drive began. As an alternative, Maye was strip-sacked from behind and the Titans pounced on the free ball, recovering it on the New England 26-yard line. It was Maye’s second turnover of the day and it got here with time on the clock dwindling away. Tennessee’s disruptive entrance seven did an excellent job making life tough for Maye all sport lengthy with a constant strain charge.

The Patriots protection could not give you a cease, and the Titans scored in simply 5 performs to take a 17-10 lead with simply over 4 minutes to go within the sport.

Maye and the Patriots offense have been unable to muster a response on their subsequent fourth-quarter possession, punting the ball again to the Titans. However the Patriots protection would do sufficient to present them yet one more likelihood, an opportunity they’d benefit from.

Their final shot got here with just below two minutes left and no timeouts and Maye delivered an eye-opening efficiency, hitting three passing performs to get contained in the Tennessee pink zone. The Pats offense transformed a 4th-and 2 from the Titans 15-yard line, getting a brand new set of downs from the Titans five-yard line with simply eight seconds left.

First, Maye spiked the ball, then missed Kayshon Boutte on second down. All of it got here all the way down to a remaining third down and Maye, scrambling round and shopping for increasingly time, lastly let go of a move to the tip zone as he was hit and… it was full to Stevenson for a landing!

It was one of the crucial thrilling moments of Maye’s fledgling profession as Joey Slye’s additional level tied the sport and despatched it to additional time.