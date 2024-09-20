Patriots coach non-committal on starting QB after Brissett pulled and Maye makes NFL debut

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jacoby Brissett acquired hit, harassed and pissed off all night time by the New York Jets’ swarming protection.

Then the Patriots’ veteran quarterback was pulled in favor of rookie Drake Maye, who made his NFL debut late in a lackluster 24-3 loss Thursday night time.

All of it left some uncertainty about who’ll be underneath heart for New England shifting ahead.

“I don’t know,” coach Jerod Mayo stated. “We speak each single week that you simply’re competing for a job. We’ll get collectively as a training workers and see the place it goes.”

The Patriots (1-2) might keep on with the 31-year-old Brissett, who’s checked out as largely as a placeholder for Maye. Or New England might get the No. 3 total decide on the sphere to begin a bit prior to anticipated. The Patriots play at San Francisco subsequent Sunday.

“I don’t make personnel choices,” Brissett stated. “My job is to go on the market and prepare to play.”

When requested what he thought of Mayo saying he was not sure whether or not he would possibly make a quarterback change, Brissett refused to gas any hypothesis.

“I’m not going to overreact to one thing I didn’t hear,” he stated. “He advised me he was stepping into. I’m not going to argue.”

Brissett was 12 of 18 for simply 98 yards and sacked 5 instances earlier than being pulled with 4:24 left within the recreation.

“I’m an enormous man. I can take it,” Brissett stated of all of the hits he took. “I at all times get again up. Discovering methods to make performs, that’s what it comes right down to. It’s soccer. You’re imagined to get hit. You don’t join this sport to not get hit.”

Maye got here in and moved the Patriots’ offense down the sphere throughout their last drive. The previous North Carolina star went 4 for 8 for 22 yards and was sacked twice, with the final one ending the sport.

“I assumed it was alternative for him to go on the market with the (first-team offense) and put a couple of drives collectively,” Mayo stated. “We’ll watch the movie and consider.”

One other factor for Mayo to contemplate is the state of the Patriots’ banged-up offensive line.

Beginning left sort out Vederian Lowe (knee) and left guard Sidy Sow (ankle) didn’t play after each have been dominated out earlier within the week. Heart David Andrews (hip) and proper sort out Mike Onwenu (wrist) performed after being listed as questionable.

Towards the Jets, left sort out Caedan Wallace — beginning for Lowe — and left guard Michael Jordan — beginning for Sow — didn’t end the sport after being injured within the fourth quarter.

“I assumed the offensive line right this moment had a tough time,” Mayo stated. “There have been instances early within the recreation when the pockets appeared fairly clear. As the sport went on, much like final week (in opposition to Seattle), it began falling aside so far as the safety.”

New England was manhandled by the New York protection, after which Aaron Rodgers sliced by the Patriots for lengthy drives all through the night time.

New York completed with 400 yards to New England’s 139 and had 27 first downs to the Patriots’ 11.

“It was dangerous. Unhealthy in all phases,” Andrews stated. “We didn’t play like how we wished to play. They dictated what we wished to do. Hats off to them. That they had plan and performed rather a lot higher than we did tonight.”

