Patriots, 49ers reportedly agree to framework for Brandon Aiyuk trade

FOXBORO — The Patriots could also be on the verge of buying star broad receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The Pats and San Francisco 49ers reportedly have the framework for an Aiyuk commerce labored out, based on Mike Maiocco of NBC Sports activities Bay Space, and now it is as much as the receiver to simply accept a brand new contract from New England.

The Patriots, nevertheless, aren’t alone on this quest so as to add Aiyuk. The Cleveland Browns have additionally labored out a commerce bundle with the 49ers, so it seems Aiyuk has two groups to select from, although he might additionally simply as simply return to San Francisco for the 2024 NFL season.

“The Browns and Patriots have given their greatest presents to Aiyuk’s camp whereas additionally presenting commerce proposals that the 49ers have accepted,” Maiocco reported Monday night time. “Now it is as much as Aiyuk to find out if he’ll settle for the contract phrases from both of these franchises, the supply mentioned.”

Aiyuk is getting into the ultimate yr of his rookie contract that may pay him simply over $14 million for the upcoming season. He has made it abundantly clear since San Fran’s loss in Tremendous Bowl LVIII that he needs a brand new, big-money extension, which the 49ers have been reluctant to offer him. He’s reportedly looking for a deal value upwards of $30 million per season.

Maiocco did not have the total particulars of New England’s commerce provide, however he did be aware that veteran receiver Kendrick Bourne is anticipated to be a part of the deal. Bourne, who’s presently on PUP, performed in San Francisco from 2017-2020 earlier than signing with the Patriots as a free agent.

Aiyuk’s camp was additionally given permission to barter with the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers, however the Commanders dropped out of the commerce talks and the Steelers aren’t prepared to offer into San Francisco’s commerce calls for, based on NBC Sports activities Bay Space.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Tuesday morning that the Patriots have been trying to commerce for Aiyuk “for months, and it has been a sluggish course of from their facet.” Professional Soccer Speak’s Mike Florio beforehand reported that the Patriots supplied a second-round choose to San Francisco and have been prepared to pay Aiyuk $28 million per season — the receiver’s “magic quantity” — earlier than the NFL Draft.

If the Patriots can persuade Aiyuk to simply accept their contract, the 26-year-old would instantly change into the No. 1 choice in New England. Aiyuk earned second-team All Professional honors after he led San Francisco with 75 catches for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns final season, and has averaged 67 receptions and 983 yards over his four-year profession.

