Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Raiders Calling Him a ‘Bitch,’ Kermit Doll

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t seem like a fan of Kermit the Frog — at the very least when he’s being dressed up because the quarterback.

Mahomes, 28, broke his silence on Friday, July 26, over the Las Vegas Raiders mocking his voice, which some have in comparison with the Muppet, by enjoying with a Kermit doll sporting his Kansas Metropolis Chiefs jersey.

“It’s nonetheless early within the 12 months. Stuff like that occurs,” Mahomes informed reporters when requested concerning the Raiders’ joke. “It’ll get dealt with when it will get dealt with.”

The NFL athlete, who has received three Tremendous Bowl Championships, dismissed the incident, explaining that not many individuals despatched the video to him. “Everyone kinda simply lets me play. They know the way I’m,” Mahomes stated. “They don’t have to ship me something to maintain me motivated.”

On Thursday, July 25, the Raiders made headlines when a video surfaced from their coaching camp. Within the clip, rookie security Trey Taylor put a Kermit puppet on his hand and stated, “I’m a bitch,” whereas pretending to be Mahomes. His teammates might be heard laughing within the background.

The doll, which was introduced by a fan, was sporting Mahomes’ Chiefs jersey and had a wig to resemble his curly hair.

“The Raiders have a Patrick Mahomes Kermit the Frog puppet at coaching camp?” former NFL participant Robert Griffin III tweeted after seeing the video. “The person is 10-2 in opposition to the Raiders, Chiefs have received 8 straight AFC West titles they usually simply assured themselves an ass whooping they received’t overlook.”

Beneath Mahomes’ management, the Chiefs have received 10 of their final 12 video games in opposition to the Raiders, courting again to 2018. Kansas Metropolis has earned 30 touchdowns when enjoying the Las Vegas workforce with Mahomes throwing for 3,573 yards in these video games.

The Raiders, nevertheless, did beat the Chiefs of their newest matchup which was on Christmas Day in 2023. The groups are set to face off once more throughout week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.

Like his quarterback, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid downplayed the Kermit joke during a chat with CBS Sports on Friday from their very own coaching camp session.

“I’d in all probability say, we don’t spend a variety of time right here with puppets,” he defined. “We attempt to do our work and try to get higher. That’s the essential factor.”

Raiders’ head coach, Antonio Pierce, additionally commented on the drama saying, “We addressed it as a workforce yesterday and we nipped it within the bud.” In accordance with NFL.com, he insisted, “It’s over with.”