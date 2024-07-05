Patrick Bertoletti Wins Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest

Patrick Bertoletti has gained the Nathan’s 2024 males’s Sizzling Canine Consuming Contest, whereas Miki Sudo defended her 2023 win together with her tenth title within the ladies’s competitors.

Bertoletti of Chicago consumed 58 sizzling canines in a decent race, the place the chief different among the many 13 rivals around the globe. He surpassed his private better of 55 sizzling canines in 10 minutes.

“I wasn’t going to cease consuming till the job was carried out,” he stated after his win.

Sudo, however, ate 51 sizzling canines, setting a brand new world document for girls. The Florida native competed in opposition to 13 different individuals, together with her rival Mayoi Ebihara of Japan. Sudo beat her document from final 12 months of 39 1/2 sizzling canines.

“I’m simply glad to name this mine for an additional 12 months,” Sudo stated after changing into the defending champ.

The competitors, which takes place yearly on the Fourth of July, marked the primary one in practically 20 years wherein Joey Chestnut didn’t partake. Nonetheless, he’ll compete in opposition to troopers at a U.S. Military base in El Paso later right now.

The aggressive eater has gained the Nathan’s occasion a complete of 16 instances (out of his 19 makes an attempt), together with yearly since 2016. Nonetheless, when Chestnut inked a deal as a spokesperson for Unimaginable Meals, which launched a plant-based sizzling canine this 12 months, Main League Consuming claimed he went in opposition to the model’s exclusivity guidelines for the competitors.

“For practically 20 years now we have labored below the identical fundamental sizzling canine exclusivity provisions,” Main League Consuming stated in an announcement in June. “Nonetheless, it appears that evidently Joey and his managers have prioritized a brand new partnership with a distinct sizzling canine model over our long-time relationship.”

In response to the information that he wouldn’t be allowed to compete within the sizzling canine consuming contest, Chestnut launched his personal assertion, noting that he was “gutted” to study from the media that he was banned.

“To set the document straight, I don’t have a contract with MLE or Nathans they usually need to change the foundations from previous years because it pertains to different companions I can work with,” he wrote on X (previously Twitter). “Sadly, that is the choice Nathan’s and Main League Consuming are making, and it’ll deprive the good followers of the vacation’s ordinary pleasure and leisure.”

Whereas Chestnut didn’t take the stage in Coney Island this 12 months, it doesn’t imply his followers can’t see him chow down on some sizzling canines this summer season. The aggressive eater will compete in opposition to his “fiercest rival,” Takeru Kobayashi, throughout a sizzling canine consuming contest airing reside on Netflix on Labor Day, Sept. 2.

The particular might be referred to as Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, with the placement and timing nonetheless TBD. It can reunite the rivals for the primary time since 2009 when Chestnut beat Kobayashi in a 5 sizzling canine sudden dying eat-off.

“By means of all of my years in aggressive consuming, Kobayashi stands out as my fiercest rival,” Chestnut stated in an announcement when the particular was introduced. “Competing in opposition to him pushed me to be so a lot better. I do know that followers have waited a very long time for an additional chapter of our rivalry, and I can’t watch for our large showdown reside on Netflix! It’s time to provide the individuals what they need!”

Kobayashi, however, had retired from aggressive consuming however Netflix coaxed him into one final frank-eating problem.

“Retiring for me will solely occur after I take him down one final time,” Kobayashi stated. “This rivalry has been brewing for a very long time. Competing in opposition to Joey reside on Netflix means followers all around the world can watch me knock him out.”