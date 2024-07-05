Patrick Bertoletti Wins 2024 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

A brand new winner has been topped within the 2024 Nathan’s Well-known Scorching Canine Consuming Contest.

After devouring 58 sizzling canines and buns in 10 minutes at New York Metropolis’s Coney Island on Thursday, July 4, aggressive eater Patrick Bertoletti emerged victorious on the yearly consuming extravaganza. The 26-year-old, who hails from Chicago, final participated within the annual occasion in 2022, chowing down on lower than 35 sizzling canines on the time.

Thursday’s victory noticed Bertoletti breaking his private document of 55 sizzling canines and buns. (On the ladies’s aspect, Miki Sudo received her tenth title after consuming 51 hots canines and buns.)

This 12 months, the boys’s competitors was with out aggressive consuming’s largest star, Joey Chestnut.

Chestnut, 40, was barred from competing after signing an endorsement take care of Unimaginable Meals, the plant-based meat firm.

Final 12 months, Chestnut — a 16-time Nathan’s Well-known Scorching Canine Consuming Contest champion — received the competition by consuming 62 sizzling canines and buns. He set the world document within the occasion in 2021 when he guzzled 76 canines and buns.

“We’re devastated to study that Joey Chestnut has chosen to symbolize a rival model that sells plant-based sizzling canines moderately than competing within the 2024 Nathan’s Well-known Fourth of July Scorching Canine Consuming Contest,” Main League Consuming (MLE) introduced in a June 11 assertion.

MLE stated they went to “nice lengths” to make one thing work, however in the end admitted “plainly Joey and his managers have prioritized a brand new partnership with a distinct sizzling canine model over our long-time relationship.”

Chestnut responded on social media, saying MLE was seeking to “change the principles” about being affiliated with different meals manufacturers.

“That is apparently the premise on which I’m being banned,” he wrote by way of Instagram June 11, “and it doesn’t impression the July 4th contest.”

Chestnut referred to as the choice to bar him from the competition “very disappointing” and that the ruling “will deprive the nice followers of the vacation’s normal pleasure and leisure.”

“I really like competing in that occasion,” Chestnut continued. “I really like celebrating America with my followers throughout this nice nation on the 4th and I’ve been coaching to defend my title.”

As a substitute, Chestnut is taking his abilities to Texas’ Fort Bliss on the 4th of July, the place he’s competing in a 5-minute consuming contest towards 4 troopers. The four-on-one problem is accessible to stream on Chestnut’s YouTube web page at 5 p.m. ET.

Chestnut can even go head-to-head with longtime rival Takeru Kobayashi in a stay consuming contest on Netflix over Labor Day weekend.

The particular, referred to as Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, will “decide the final word hot-dog-eating champion — through which the rivals will combat to eat probably the most all-beef sizzling canines.”

“Via all of my years in aggressive consuming, Kobayashi stands out as my fiercest rival,” Chestnut stated in an announcement. “Competing towards him pushed me to be so a lot better. I do know that followers have waited a very long time for one more chapter of our rivalry and I can’t look forward to our large showdown stay on Netflix! It’s time to present the individuals what they need!”

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef airs September 2 on Netflix.