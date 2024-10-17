Pat McAfee’s Wife Gives Him ‘Updates’ on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Sportscaster Pat McAfee is well-versed within the newest updates and outings in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance, identical to Us.

“My spouse is a large fan of your woman, so I get updates on all of the s—,” McAfee, 37, informed Travis, 35, and brother Jason Kelce, on the Wednesday, October 16, episode of their “New Heights” podcast, referring to his spouse, Samantha. “‘Right here’s [them] having dinner with Wolverine and Deadpool’ and then you definately’re out [somewhere else]. At this level, do you continue to perceive?”

Travis has been relationship Swift, 34, since summer season 2023, typically making numerous public appearances at his Kansas Metropolis Chiefs video games and hanging out along with her star-studded friends. Simply this previous weekend, Travis and Swift loved a double date in New York Metropolis with Blake Energetic and Ryan Reynolds. (Reynolds, 47, performs Deadpool within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just lately starring in Deadpool & Wolverine with Hugh Jackman. The Australian actor even joined the trio at Travis’ October 2023 away sport vs. the New York Jets.)

“You possibly can’t fathom what’s occurring, so it’s identical to a dream,” Travis stated on Wednesday. “Like, you’re not shocked by the following factor that comes into your life. It’s loopy, it’s insane. I don’t know the way I received to stay this foolish ass, f—ing life, man, however I’m positively lucky for it, for positive.”

Travis has regularly been confused since he began relationship Swift. (He famously talked about their missed connection at her July 2023 live performance in KC on “New Heights,” which she later heard and reached out to attach.)

“I’ve by no means been a person of phrases. Being round her, seeing how sensible Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing. I’m studying every single day,” Travis beforehand gushed throughout a November 2023 interview with .WSJ Journal. “Clearly, I’ve by no means dated anybody with that form of aura about them … I’ve by no means handled it. However on the identical time, I’m not working away from any of it.”

He added on the time, “The scrutiny she will get, how a lot she has a magnifying glass on her, each single day, paparazzi exterior her home, exterior each restaurant she goes to, after each flight she will get off, and he or she’s simply dwelling, having fun with life. When she acts like that, I higher not be the one appearing all unusual.”

After back-to-back dinner dates on Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12, Travis and Swift hit up the primary sport of the American League Championship Collection (ALCS) on Monday, October 14. The couple sat in a non-public field, regularly packing on the PDA.

“The entire time I’m screaming,” Travis stated on Wednesday of cheering on his hometown Cleveland Guardians in opposition to the New York Yankees. “I’m in hostile territory as a result of it’s the Bronx Bombers and I’m on the Yankees Stadium within the playoffs. I’m over right here cheering for the Guards as a result of I’m a Cleveland child and I wish to see Cleveland win a f—ing World Collection.”